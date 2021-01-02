In December, the Charlotte-DeSoto Building Industry Association Awards Committee announced the following winners of the annual builder, sub-contractor, associate and member of the year award. Awards were announced and presented by Zac Extejt, of Charlotte County Seawalls.
Builder of the Year was awarded to James “Jimmy” Jones, president of Southern Style Homes. James is a fifth-generation Punta Gorda man who followed in his father’s footsteps of his love for fishing and construction. Jimmy and his team at Southern Style have a dedication to each project. Jimmy is on each job site and has earned the Southwest Florida Parade of Homes People’s Choice Award for two years in a row.
Sub-Contractor of the Year was presented to David Galloway, president of Galloway Roofing. For over 30 years, David has been working in the roofing industry. When a hurricane disaster struck, he was one of the first roofers on call to help not just businesses in our community, but throughout Southwest Florida. Galloway Roofing is a family run business that is very entrenched in Englewood and Charlotte County.
The Associate of the Year is Robin Lindecamp, of First International Title. Robin has volunteered at every event the CDBIA hosted. Through the pandemic she continued to help assist welcoming members and volunteering at the welcome table at events. Family is her No. 1 priority and we are so lucky to have her as part of the CDBIA family.
The Top Spike for 2020 is Justin Robbins, of DR Horton. The Spike Club is a committee at the National Association of Home Builders. Locally members attain spike points when recruiting and retaining members to the CDBIA family. Justin earned 31.5 spike points this year. This award was presented by CDBIA Spike Co-Chairs Odette Embury, Drummond Mortgage and Sharon Neuhofer, Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty.
The Young Building Professionals award was presented to Stacey Lowery, Pinkerton Payroll & Insurance. Stacey has helped grow and lead the CDBIA Young Building Professionals Council. She has helped lead events and grow the CDBIA family. Even throughout the tough times 2020 had presented, Stacey still was a welcoming face to many of the new members who joined us. Stacey helped us plan our first safe, social distancing in-person event.
Member of the Year was presented to Colleen Ferrara, of Conserva Irrigation of Southwest Florida. Colleen has been a leader in the CDBIA, helping promote membership. As the membership chair she has helped our CDBIA family grow. This past October home builders’ associations throughout the nation held membership drives and under Colleen’s leadership, the CDBIA had the second-largest drive in the nation. Colleen serves on the Bowling & Billiards, Swingo De Mayo and Executive Committees.
Robert Markel, of Royalty Construction, was awarded the President’s Award by 2020 CDBIA President Melanie Markel, of Array of Cabinets.
Nicholas Worden was the proud recipient of the CDBIA Circle of Excellence award, which is presented to one CDBIA associate member for doing a high percentage of business with CDBIA members and utilizing the benefits of their membership from Charlotte–DeSoto Building Industry Association, Florida Home Builders Association and National Association of Home Builders and sharing information about the CDBIA on social media. Nicholas was chosen for his dedication to helping many of our members with financial assistance through the pandemic. He took time to give valuable details on programs available to businesses.
In memory of one of the leaders of the CDBIA, the E. Jay Carlson Award was presented this year to James Sanders, of AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg/Sandstar Homes. Jim is a charter member of the CDBIA and has served as president in 2000 and 2008. Jim is still heavily entrenched in the CDBIA helping grow education programs for the future builders and growing the CDBIA family through membership. He has been a mentor to many of our members. During this year, his essential building companies continued to work. They decided to donate back to our community and presented a nurse, who worked in a local hospital’s COVID unit, a new bathroom as a thank you for their dedication to helping our community. We thank Jim for all he has done to continue to serve the building industry unselfishly.
