The Charlotte-DeSoto Building Industry Association announced its award winners for the year Dec. 7.

The following builders took home awards:

Builder of the Year: Ron Oskey, president of Harbor Home Builders. 

The Young Building Professionals Award: Elizabeth Lombardo, The Firm Advertising Agency. 

Sub-Contractor of the Year: Gregory and Krystal Allen, Patriot Plumbing Corporation. 

Associate of the Year: Harbor Nissan.  

Member of the Year: Benny Mills, Top Quality Remodeling. 

President’s Award: Blair McVety, Coastal Marine Supply.

Top Spike: Bob Miller, Boyette & Miller Construction and Development. 

Circle of Excellence Award: Total Recon Cleaning Services.

E. Jay Carlson Award: Odette Embury, Drummond Mortgage.  

For more information about the CDBIA the 2019 award winners, visit www.cdbia.com.

