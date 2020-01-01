The Charlotte-DeSoto Building Industry Association announced its award winners for the year Dec. 7.
The following builders took home awards:
Builder of the Year: Ron Oskey, president of Harbor Home Builders.
The Young Building Professionals Award: Elizabeth Lombardo, The Firm Advertising Agency.
Sub-Contractor of the Year: Gregory and Krystal Allen, Patriot Plumbing Corporation.
Associate of the Year: Harbor Nissan.
Member of the Year: Benny Mills, Top Quality Remodeling.
President’s Award: Blair McVety, Coastal Marine Supply.
Top Spike: Bob Miller, Boyette & Miller Construction and Development.
Circle of Excellence Award: Total Recon Cleaning Services.
E. Jay Carlson Award: Odette Embury, Drummond Mortgage.
For more information about the CDBIA the 2019 award winners, visit www.cdbia.com.
