Burnt Store Road proposed project one

A developer is requesting zoning changes to build up to 1,474 single family homes in the area outlined on Burnt Store Road. Currently, only 295 homes are allowed.

Two large residential developments proposed for Burnt Store Road would “significantly impact” traffic on major roads in Punta Gorda.

Together, the two equal-size projects are requesting entitlements and zone changes for up to 2,955 homes on a total of 592 acres on the east side of the road in what is now open grazing land. The addresses are 13280 and 14100 Burnt Store Road.

Burnt Store Road has remained fairly undeveloped since the Great Recession but was targeted by Charlotte County future land use plans as a development corridor. The county is nearly finished widening its three sections of the road from two lane rural to four lanes with median strips.

The applicants have two different limited liability company names but share the same address in Bonita Springs: Burnt Store 2007 LLC and Coral Creek Burnt Store LLC.

Burnt Store Road project two

A developer is requesting a zone change for the land outlined on Burnt Store Road. The change would increase the amount of homes allowed from 156 multi-family units and 654 single family, to 1,481 single family units. A developer with the same address is proposing a similar project immediately to the north.


Both projects seek to dramatically increase the currently allowed density of housing. For land still zoned rural, the increase in density would be from a maximum of 295 homes to a maximum of 1,474. The southern site was already rezoned from rural low density to planned higher density in 2007, but the recession intervened. Now, the developer with a new name is asking to increase the earlier maximum allowed density of 654 single family and 156 multi-family units to 1,481 single family units.

None of these projects has gone before the county’s Planning and Zoning Advisory Board. With documents filed in May and June, county staff have not had a chance to review the plans, Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan said.

“The proposed development roadway is anticipated to significantly impact Burnt Store Road, Zemel Road, U.S. 41, Jones Loop Road, Aqui Esta Drive, Cooper Street and Airport Road,” TR Transportation Consultants Inc. writes. The same sentence is in both reports. For the change from rural zoning, the traffic would increase about six times for full buildout of either zoning. For the site that is already rezoned once for higher density, new zoning would add less than twice the amount.

But currently, neither site generates any traffic, so full build out would create almost 25,000 new daily two-way trips.

The developers would not be responsible for mitigating increased traffic on the off-site roads, the consultant said, because U.S. 41 in particular will already be operating at a “poor” rating by 2030.

“U.S. 41 is considered as a future pre-existing deficiency that this project should be not responsible for mitigating. Thus, no roadway capacity improvements will be required as a result of this analysis,” the study reads.

