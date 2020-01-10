Charlotte County is beating Lee and Collier counties when it comes to building permit growth in 2019.
Population, however, grew faster in those larger counties to the south, according to the latest economic report from the Regional Economic Research Institute at Florida Gulf Coast University.
Charlotte County's 13-month trend in building permits grew about 44% from Nov. 2018 to Nov. 2019, while Collier grew at 17% and Lee at 25%. Of course, the number of permits is much larger in the bigger counties to the south with an average monthly number of about 452 for 11 months in 2019 in Lee County versus 151 in Charlotte County.
RERI's economic analysis includes the three coastal counties of Charlotte, Lee and Collier, as well as interior counties of Hendry and Glades.
Farther north, outside the area RERI covers, Sarasota County saw an increase in home permits from 1,648 in 2018 to 1,778 in 2019, slightly less than 8% growth.
As for sales of existing homes, a gradual upward trend continues over the past two years for all three counties. This is also true for the median home sale price, except for Collier County, which is seeing a gradual downward trend in median sale price. Median home prices in Collier County are almost twice as high as median prices in Lee or Charlotte. There were 366 existing homes sold in Charlotte County in November 2019 with a median price of $239,950.
Population is on the upswing in Florida in general. That's more true for Lee and Collier counties, both of which more than doubled in population since 1990. Charlotte County grew by 60% in that time. Sarasota County grew by 50%. Projections for growth in the larger counties are all far greater by 2045 than for Charlotte County.
Some analysts outside of RERI, however, believe Charlotte County's population growth has been underestimated by the University of Florida analysts who do these projections. For example, consultants working on Charlotte County's long range transportation plan recently told local officials that the state estimates for Charlotte County did not account for the new community of Babcock Ranch.
So the county consultants added another 31,450 people to the 2045 projected population of 229,000. Lee County is projected to break 1 million by 2045 and Collier, about a half million.
Apartments vs. single family homes
If Charlotte County's population has not grown as much as the bigger counties, how can it have a larger growth in building permits? Is it because the two larger counties have more apartments for people to move into?
Could well be, RERI analyst John Shannon told the Sun.
"The county seems to overwhelmingly favor single-family homes," he said of Charlotte County. This county has about 20% of its housing in apartments compared to 28% in Lee and 49% in Collier, he said.
Add to that the lower cost of land in Charlotte County.
"A lower price point would certainly play a factor in this," Shannon said, "as consumers might determine lower land prices might justify home ownership versus moving into a rental unit."
And the usual factor for Charlotte County, age, influences home building over apartments, Shannon said. This county is one of the oldest in the country.
"A large portion of the population that are moving down for retirement might have more financial security to own a home," he said, "versus places like Lee and Collier that have a larger portion of younger people and not much behind them financially to allow them to afford a home just yet."
