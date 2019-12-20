PORT CHARLOTTE — Zoning compromises worked with the Sunseeker resort, so why not try the same strategy in other parts of Charlotte County, some county commissioners suggested recently.
Those compromises include:
- allowing living space above commercial space
- allowing multi-family buildings in single family zones
- allowing increasingly tall buildings in exchange for affordable housing, open space or public access.
Charlotte County Community Development staff last week presented new options for mixing commercial and residential development along with new residential building options. These new rules may now show up for public review in the future.
Some commissioners were eager to move forward with new rules. Others had misgivings. All board members agreed, however, that staff should come up with some official proposals.
The idea is that Charlotte County needs to be more than a giant suburb, some commissioners agreed.
Staff showed commissioners pictures of shopping malls in Fort Myers where people live in apartments above the stores. They also showed pictures of local subdivisions where two and four-family homes look somewhat like single family homes. A new zoning option would be to allow these kinds of buildings in single family zoning areas.
The county's rules are outdated, several commissioners agreed.
"This is like, Welcome to the 20th century, and now we're in the 21st," Commission Chairman Bill Truex joked. "I think this is a wonderful thing... It's extremely important in the redevelopment of Parkside and other areas. I can see it being utilized throughout the county making a big difference."
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch offered some words of caution.
"Be aware," he said. "This is going to change Charlotte County. It's going to make Charlotte County very different 30, 40 years down the road. I'm not saying it's good thing. I'm not saying it's a bad thing. We're making big steps to becoming more urbanized."
At least one resident agreed with Deutsch. Local resident Rob McDuffie, outside the hearing room, told the Sun that people come to Charlotte County to get away from urban development.
"If people want to live in Sarasota or Tampa they should move there," McDuffie said.
Truex, however, said the county risks losing good jobs and younger residents without some changes.
"This is the direction the younger people are going, and if we want to have youth in the community, and we want to try to bring business to the community good jobs to the community to make sure we're diversifying our tax base, we're going to have to make some adjustments," Truex said.
The county should give developers the option of developing taller buildings in exchange for things like affordable housing, Commissioner Christopher Constance said.
"You stack up the incentives," he said, "You get higher and higher heights."
The county now has some serious experience in bartering with a developer -- Allegiant Travel's Sunseeker resort, Commissioner Ken Doherty noted.
"We have a model down in Charlotte Harbor," he said of the 90-foot waterfront hotels currently under construction. For the height above the allowed 35 feet, Allegiant agreed to build a half-mile public waterfront walkway.
Punta Gorda already has some mixed development in its downtown, but the county does not permit mixed options.
"To quote Commissioner (Joe) Tiseo, 'We're so far behind, we're ahead," Cullinan joked.
The second zoning technique is to allow multi-family structures in single family neighborhoods. The 'nuclear' option, Cullinan said, is to simply eliminate single family zoning.
Doherty, however, said: "I don't think we need to eliminate single family."
