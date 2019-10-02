PUNTA GORDA — Despite a few years of question marks, the Punta Gorda Boat Club and Bayfront Center buildings are officially staying put at Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda.
At Wednesday's meeting, the City Council approved a motion to keep the buildings where they are and to pursue efforts for renovating the two buildings, both of which were built in the 1960s.
"With the age of the buildings they are becoming historic structures within the community," said Mayor Nancy Prafke. "They indicate the kind of thing that was being built at a certain point in time. That's part of the history of our community ... and you don't tear down your history."
For both buildings, the leases currently in place with the city run out in 2021. There have been questions for the last couple of years as to whether or not the city should continue leasing them or to tear them down and build something new such as a restaurant or a waterfront activity center.
Dover Kohl & Partners, a city planning consulting firm hired to create the Citywide Master Plan − a guide for future development in the city − was tasked with creating a feasibility report on the future use of the two buildings, assessing the best financial and productive option for the structures going forward.
They found that renovations would be the best way to go for the city, stating that a new facility would only lose money on an annual basis.
As part of the City Council's motion, city staff will now pursue an independent appraisal of the Bayfront Center, leased by the YMCA. The Boat Club did their own appraisal which was also accepted by the City Council Wednesday.
City staff will be negotiating a new lease with the Boat Club for its building.
Here are some opinions on the buildings...
The Punta Gorda Boat Club
"On behalf of the 1,200 users of the Punta Gorda Boat Club, we support the idea of making the most of the buildings that are already existing at Gilchrist," said John Byrne on behalf of the club. "We’ve held back on some projects giving the uncertainty of the lease. We are eager to sign a new lease so that we can get back to quietly and independently maintaining the building that our members built 57 years ago."
The Bayfront Center
"Nobody wants to rent (the facility) any longer," said Punta Gorda resident Wendy Mueller. "If we improved it, we would get groups like the local Republican party back into it. But if the door’s falling off on them while leaving, they're not going rent it again.
"I’ve been to three weddings there and they were beautiful but they could have been magnificent. Picture that window (outlooking Charlotte Harbor) with no divides ... I think we should move forward with (renovating that building)."
The City Council
"I'm all for keeping the two buildings in place and letting them get repaired," said Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews. "I would ask that we enter into negotiations with the boat club to continue their lease."
After much discussion as to what to do with the buildings, it was a unanimous vote to keep both buildings as they are and to look toward the future and how to improve the facilities.
"I feel very confident that city staff will come back with a proposal (for the City Council for the buildings) that will be acceptable for (all of) us," said City Manager Howard Kunik.
