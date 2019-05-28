A flatbed trailer hauling a bulldozer overturned on El Jobean Road Tuesday around noon.
A tow truck, driven by Jamie Hipner of Cape Coral, was towing a trailer loaded with the bulldozer, the Florida Highway Patrol stated in a press release.
The driver was traveling east on El Jobean Road in the designated right turn lane, approaching the U.S. 41 intersection. As he turned right, the trailer began to overturn with the bulldozer still attached. The trailer then separated from the truck, overturning on the road.
The driver was charged with failing to operate in a prudent manner by turning too rapidly with a heavy load, according to the report.
Suspicious package reported in bank parking lot.
A call came into authorities Tuesday afternoon regarding a suspicious package left in the parking lot of Wells Fargo on Cochran Boulevard.
This turned out to be a 2-gallon canister of muriatic acid, a diluted hydrochloric acid used for pool cleaning, according to Todd Dunn, spokesperson for Charlotte County Fire and EMS.
The acid is corrosive and dangerous. Further examination showed there was a hole in the container.
“Whoever decided to leave it in the middle of the parking lot probably took it out to not damage their car,” said CCSO spokesperson Katie Heck. “There was no indication that it was set up to do damage.”
No major evacuation took place, Heck said.
If you have a chemical you are unsure of how to dispose, you can call Charlotte County Solid Waste at 941-764-4360.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Jimmy Jeudy, 26, 21100 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, out-of-county warrant and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.
• Samael Paula-Mora, 27, 2200 block of Trianna St., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $4,000.
• Laura Renee Acquafredda, 24, 5100 block of Marriot St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: $5,000.
• Christopher Alan Dominguez, 22, 700 block of S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Charges: violation of probation or community control, DUI and DUI damage to property or person. Bond: $4,000.
• James Edward Morrison, 38, 3100 block of Iberson St., Port Charlotte. Charge: convicted felon failed to register. Bond: $5,000.
• Timothy Ryan Waters, 33, 2500 block of Carmen St., Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft, failure to appear, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, false ID given to law enforcement officer and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $19,000.
• Aunel Junior Lubin, 20, 1300 block of Capricorn Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $10,000.
• Alicia Millie June Wilkins, 21, 200 block of West End Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $1,720.
• Mark Allen Deel, 51, 30300 block of Holly Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
• Megan Nicole Perkins, 33, 30400 block of Holly Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,000.
• Karl Francis Sheehan, 52, 3400 block of Santa Clara Dr., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.
• Robert Lee Mahoney III, 45, 100 block of Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Charges: false ID given to law enforcement officer, felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation, fugitive from justice, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, tampering with a witness, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $35,500.
• Hope Michelle Green, 43, 22100 block of Valenda St., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and arson to a dwelling or structure where people are present. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Thomas Edward Ted Acklin, 41, 800 block of Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (eutylone) without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Brian Lee Beebe, 56, 4400 block of S. Salford Blvd., North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Thomas Diodorou, 41, 200 block of E. Venice Blvd., Venice. Charges: driving while license suspended and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $620.
• Enrique Sanabria Gravier, 49, 1300 block of S. San Mateo Drive, North Port. Charge: hold for U.S. Department of Homeland Security for contempt of court (original charge: practicing dental hygiene without an active license). Bond: none.
• Clydrick Antoine Lewis, 33, 600 block of Tangerine St., Nokomis. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• Michael Lee Lykins, 34, 1900 Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charge: hold for Hillsborough County for violation of probation (original charges: fraudulent use or possession of personal identification information and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon). Bond: none.
• Aaron Joseph Pol, 39, 700 block of Commerce Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: trespassing). Bond: $2,000.
• Dilan Tobith Ceballos Trujillo, 23, 1700 block of Banyan Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Kayla Michelle Katarzynski, 22, 1000 block of Days Inn Circle, North Port. Charges: possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of cocaine with intent to sell. Bond: $9,000.
— Compiled by Victoria Villanueva-Marquez and Liz Hardaway
• Frank Napolitano, 56, 1300 block of Washington Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI with property damage and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $620.
• Gregory Allen Shiver, 66, 400 block of North Albee Farm Road, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Michael Ray Horne, 43, 400 block of East Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.
• Walter Richard Lint Jr., 52, 200 block of N. Sierra St., Nokomis. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.
• Michael Theodore Porter, 35, 500 block of Leach St., Englewood. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and contempt of court (original charge: resisting an officer without violence). Bond: $5,500.
• Richard Alan Rice, 60, 800 block of N. Elm St., Englewood. Charge: DUI and DUI with a blood-alcohol level of 0.15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $240.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Mary Chris Dulin, 45, 8100 Port Chica Ave., North Port. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,500.
• Timothy Robert Byrnes, 28, 6000 block of Merrill St., North Port. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500.
• Wellington Jose-Simeon, 18, of Miami. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, violation of financial responsibility law, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $860.
• Danielle Nicole Scarpelli, 28, 6000 block of Merrill St., North Port. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $120.
• Charles Ellis Terry, 59, 6700 block of Hoemi Ave., North Port. Charges: DUI and driving while license permanently revoked. Bond: $3,000.
• Austin Tyler Wilhelm, 24, 4600 block of S. Biscayne Ave., North Port. Charges: domestic battery and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Russell William Foltz, 32, 100 block of Myakka Drive, Venice. Charge: committing domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $10,000.
• Rolando Enrique Gomez, 37, 4900 block of Beckham St., North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $10,000.
• Lubomyr Gumowskyj, 79, 4000 block of South Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charge: aggravated battery on a person 65 or older. Bond: none.
• Mark Daniel Tallon, 37, 2500 block of Alling Terrace, North Port. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, tampering in a third-degree felony proceeding and criminal mischief. Bond: $9,500.
• Brandi McClanahan Mejia, 39, 5900 block of Mayberry Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Kenneth Gordon Smith, 60, 300 block of Villanova Road, Venice. Charges: DUI causing serious bodily injury to another, DUI with property damage and DUI with a blood-alcohol level of 0.15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $5,620.
• Kelly Ann Guay, 52, 8000 block of Coco Solo Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Kristin Nicole Kellogg, 28, 100 block of Tamiami Trail and Tuscola Boulevard, North Port. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: possession of drug paraphernalia). Bond: $5,000.
• Christian Kyle Smith, 20, 5500 block of Landry Ave., North Port. Charge: domestic violence. Bond: none.
• Bobby Joseph Taylor, 32, 4300 block of Dutilly Road, North Port. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription). Bond: none.
• Samantha Joell Smith, 32, 200 block of Beverly Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Zachery Johnson, 20, 900 block of Capri Isles Blvd., Venice. Charge: contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bond: $500.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported the following arrests:
• Nelson Lazaro Lazo, 29, 8300 block of Raoul Ave., North Port. Charge: BUI. Bond: $120.
