NORTH PORT — Mandy McDonald's children enjoyed an "eggscape" from virtual learning on a recent afternoon.
Several front lawns in North Port were "egged" over the past week, leading up to Easter.
The city's Bunny Squad — staff from the park's and recreation department — surprised some lucky families by staging individual outdoor Easter egg hunts. Families were invited to register online in early March, and were notified via email if the squad was planning to be in their neighborhood on a particular day.
McDonald and her husband, Jay, have three children: Lilley, 14, Layla, 13, and Justin 11. She received an email on the morning of March 24 letting her know the squad would be in the area that day.
"At 11 a.m., I told the kids that I had to close the blinds because it was getting too warm outside," McDonald said. "They looked at me like I was crazy."
McDonald peeked out the window around noon and saw the squad placing eggs of different colors all around the front yard.
When she opened the front door, her son Justin said, "The Easter Bunny just egged us — how 'eggciting' — do you get it mom?"
Some eggs had special tickets inside that instructed the finder to come and claim a prize at the George Mullen Community Center.
Lilley found one of the tickets. The prize was a large Easter basket filled with candy and toys.
Mandy is a nurse and her husband, Jay, works at the Wellen Park community development project.
They moved here from Delaware not long ago.
"We're new to the area, and it's been a big change for the kids, so this was a nice chance for them to do something fun," she said.
North Port resident Brynja Phipps shared a photo of her 8-month-old son, Kingsley, enjoying his first Easter on social media.
"There was a sticker of a bunny rabbit inside the first egg he opened," Phipps said. "I'm going to put it in his baby book."
Phipps said there were probably about 15-20 plastics eggs spread around the lawn.
Phipps was born and raised in Port Charlotte. She met her husband, Treven, while attending college in Idaho. Kingsley is their only child.
"I just happened to be looking at the Sun newspaper last week and saw an article about it," she said. "I went online and filled out the form and I received an email that they were coming. "
"My RING went off and we saw them spread around the plastic eggs. We also saw that someone from the police department was parked in front of the house around noon. Kinsgley may not remember it, but we have the photo to prove that he enjoyed his first Easter egg hunt."
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.