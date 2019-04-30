The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who allegedly broke into a Port Charlotte business Saturday, where he watched porn, drank a wine cooler, and posted a sign in the window advertising for a secretary.
According to an incident report, the owner received a call from his employees around 1:30 p.m. Saturday after they came in to punch out their time cards and found all the cabinets open. A truck at the back of the business had also been entered through the unlocked driver’s side door, they told him.
The owner, who was in Sarasota for his wife’s surgery at the time, came to the check the business on Sunday and found the suspect had entered the business at 8 a.m.
The suspect allegedly checked the cabinets and lock boxes but found no money, as the business owner does not keep cash on site. The suspect then went to the office on the left side of the business, where he watched porn on the computer, the business owner told law enforcement. He then wrote a note stating, “Hiring secretary, starting at $17 an hour, no prior experience,” and taped it to the front window.
The owner also found a wine cooler and Diet Coke the suspect drank still sitting on the counter.
A call to the business requesting comment Monday was not returned.
Law enforcement responded to the business Sunday afternoon and began investigating. The suspect’s photo was posted to the agency’s Facebook page with a request for information. Anyone who recognizes him can send a Facebook message, submit a tip on the Sheriff’s Office mobile app, or call 941-639-0013.
