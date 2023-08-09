Robert Paul Wolff

Robert Paul Wolff

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CCSO

PUNTA GORDA — A Port Charlotte man was sentenced to about 17 years in prison on charges of drug trafficking, burglary and fleeing law enforcement.

Robert Paul Wolff, 34, engaged in a four-month crime spree in 2020 that ended in a foot chase, according to the State Attorney’s Office.


   
