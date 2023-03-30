Kelly Pomerville (upper left), director of Marketing and Public Relations at Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, and volunteers Gwen Zanakos, Miranda Fields, Sherry Dennis and Jacqueline Benjamin man the check in table.
Serving up some great drinks is Michelle Davidson ARNP from the Millennium Physicians Group.
SUN PHOTO BY DONNELL BATES
SUN PHOTO BY DONNELL BATES
SUN PHOTO BY DONNELL BATES
Behind the bar dishing up the food to Michelle Collett are Chris Fink, Charlotte High School athletic director, and Kevin Lockett, owner of West Florida Termite & Pest Control.
SUN PHOTO BY DONNELL BATES
Star server Alexia Martin, owner of Whitco Insurance Agency, with the help of volunteer Miranda Fields, brings Tina and Bill Mulrine their dinner on the front porch.
SUN PHOTO BY DONNELL BATES
Local musician Mike Imbasciani and Rich Lancette, vice president of AMS Floors, flank guests Steven Christesen, Erica Radz and Kevin Graham.
SUN PHOTO BY DONNELL BATES
Kristyn Knapp and Karen Lancette came out to show their support for the fundraiser.
SUN PHOTO BY DONNELL BATES
From left, Samir and Shelley Vakil, and Jackson, Erin and Steve Gant.
SUN PHOTO BY DONNELL BATES
From left, Nikki Davis, Jess Overcash, Kate O’Brien, Jen Dubbaneh and Judy Quinones.
SUN PHOTO BY DONNELL BATES
Kelly Pomerville (upper left), director of Marketing and Public Relations at Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, and volunteers Gwen Zanakos, Miranda Fields, Sherry Dennis and Jacqueline Benjamin man the check in table.
SUN PHOTO BY DONNELL BATES
Volunteering his serving skills is Ron Ferguson as he presents a plate of food to Toni White.
SUN PHOTO BY DONNELL BATES
Elizabeth Brust, executive director of Life Care Center of Punta Gorda, is selling what guest Bob Bender hopes is a winning ticket.
PUNTA GORDA — The Burg’r Bar in downtown Punta Gorda, owned by Paul Lynch, hosted the 5th annual Dine with a Star on March 20.
Money raised from the event for the Fred Lang Foundation, on behalf of Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, will provide the funding for suicide prevention in teens and several other prevention and treatment programs for local families and adults.
Nine local "stars" were on hand to serve the guests pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, coleslaw and drinks to the more than 200 that came out in support.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.