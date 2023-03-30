PUNTA GORDA — The Burg’r Bar in downtown Punta Gorda, owned by Paul Lynch, hosted the 5th annual Dine with a Star on March 20.

Money raised from the event for the Fred Lang Foundation, on behalf of Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, will provide the funding for suicide prevention in teens and several other prevention and treatment programs for local families and adults.


