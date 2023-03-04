Burmese pythons migrating into region

Slowly slithering north, Burmese pythons are migrating into the area — with evidence showing they are now in Charlotte County.
The species was found breeding in the Everglades in 1995, their population exploding and spreading ever since.
Officials say they have arrived in Charlotte County.
The U.S. Geological Survey recently released research showing the giant constrictor represents one of the most challenging invasive species management issues worldwide.
USGS ecologist Jacquelyn Guzy was the main researcher in a study on how the spread of pythons can be controlled. The study revealed pythons spread across South Florida from coast to coast — and they keep heading northward.
Their presence goes back years, Guzy said.
“There are a few observations of Burmese pythons in Charlotte County, most from the past couple of years, but a couple (have been seen) as far back as 2015 to 2016,” she said.
In and around Charlotte County, there have been a few reports of Burmese pythons near the western portion, just south of North Port’s Myakka State Forest. That area borders Englewood East and the Gulf Cove area of Charlotte County.
A few have been reported in the south-central portion Charlotte County near Charlotte Harbor Preserve State Park, she said.
Charlotte County “currently is on the northern edge of the invasion front, and consequently, there are few records and thus less certainty as to where, or if, pythons may become established here,” Guzy said.
“Pythons can tolerate climate conditions farther north than where the population is currently established, which is just south of Lake Okeechobee,” she said, adding the “potential range limits of Burmese pythons are uncertain.”
Where did they come from?
“We are currently trying to learn more about the Burmese pythons removed from the Charlotte County area,” Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Adam Brown said. “The source of these animals is not known at this time and there is not currently enough evidence to support that these pythons are connected to the established population in South Florida.”
Guzy said the study is the first time the science on python ecology and control has been consolidated into one place, providing a toolbox for future management strategies.
The Burmese pythons captured and euthanized in Florida revealed 76 prey species in their digestive tracts.
The ingested prey primarily included mammals and birds, as well as two reptile species — the American alligator and green iguana, the latter of which is also an invasive species.
Alligators have been documented preying on Burmese pythons, and python eggs, hatchlings and juvenile pythons can be prey to larger native and non-native wildlife, Brown said.
In Guzy’s report, scientists noted the number and types of animals eaten by Burmese pythons may increase as its population expands to new areas.
That’s the bad news.
The good news, Guzy said, is the pythons are “generally not a direct threat to humans, particularly when left alone.”
She said they are “cryptic and secretive” by nature.
They are also hard to detect, even in grass as short as 3-6 inches high, Brown said.
“There has only been one credible/verified report in Sarasota County since Jan. 1, 2018,” he said.
There have been no reports in DeSoto County.
What can we do?
People can help keep their pets safe around wildlife “by walking dogs on a short leash and supervising them outside and by keeping cats indoors,” he advised.
He said it is illegal to keep Burmese pythons or other prohibited species as pets, as they pose a high risk to Florida’s ecology.
Anyone having a non-native pet they can no longer care for, can surrender them through FWC’s Exotic Pet Amnesty program, Brown said.
People are needed to remove or dispose of pythons, Guzy said.
Those who want to help with removal or to report sightings of pythons or other invasive species can call the FWC’s Invasive Species hotline at 888-483-4681.
“The best information to provide is the date, time, GPS coordinates and a photo of the python,” Guzy said.
Burmese pythons can be captured and humanely killed year-round and without a permit or hunting license on 25 FWC-managed lands in South Florida, Brown said.
Like all non-native species, Burmese pythons are not protected in Florida except by anti-cruelty law and can be humanely killed on private property with landowner permission year-round, he said.
For further information, visit: myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/nonnatives/python, myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/nonnatives/python/removing, or sfwmd.gov/our-work/python-program.
Those who need to surrender a pet to FWC’s Exotic Pet Amnesty Program can visit myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/nonnatives/amnesty-program/.
