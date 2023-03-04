 Skip to main content
Slithering into area

Burmese pythons migrating into region

Slowly slithering north, Burmese pythons are migrating into the area — with evidence showing they are now in Charlotte County.

The species was found breeding in the Everglades in 1995, their population exploding and spreading ever since.


Email: nancy.semon@yoursun.com

Did You Know?

More than 18,000 pythons have been removed from Florida and reported to the FWC since 2000.

Pythons lay 12-36 eggs.

The Burmese python is one of the largest snakes in the world. The largest Burmese captured in Florida measured more than 18 feet.

Burmese pythons are tan in color with dark blotches along the back and sides. The blotches look like puzzle pieces or the markings on a giraffe. 

Burmese pythons are semi-aquatic is an excellent swimmer.

Sources: FWC and the Florida Museum at the University of Florida.
