The Rev. Jaco Bester and Crossroad's Executive Director John Davidson.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

BURNT STORE — Burnt Store Presbyterian Church will launch its 40th anniversary celebration with a charitable fundraising campaign to benefit Crossroads Hope Academy — which marks its 40th anniversary, as well.

The fundraising effort will be the largest single gift to a charity in the church’s history, according to a news release.


