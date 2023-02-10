BURNT STORE — Burnt Store Presbyterian Church will launch its 40th anniversary celebration with a charitable fundraising campaign to benefit Crossroads Hope Academy — which marks its 40th anniversary, as well.
The fundraising effort will be the largest single gift to a charity in the church’s history, according to a news release.
Crossroads Hope Academy is a foster home for boys who have failed multiple placements in the Florida foster care system.
"Our dream, when we purchased this new property, was to eventually build a second structure and this will surely provide a big start on our efforts to construct an all-purpose space for our boys to gather, and to grow as responsible young men," Crossroads Executive Director John Davidson said in the release.
The main Crossroads campus is a 20-acre home and school on the northeast corner of Babcock Ranch Wilderness Preserve in Charlotte County. The second location, opened in 2022, is a 13,000-square-foot home situated on 5 acres close to downtown Punta Gorda.
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church was one of the founding supporters of Crossroads Hope Academy when it began nearly 40 years ago, the news release stated.
"With both organizations completing their fourth decade in service to the community this fundraising goal of $40,000 seemed a most appropriate effort to celebrate the milestone," Pastor Jaco Bester said in the release.
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church is at 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda.
