The Rev. Cassie Todd

Todd

 PROVIDED

PUNTA GORDA — In celebration of its 40th anniversary, Burnt Store Presbyterian Church has invited its former pastors to return to the pulpit throughout the year.

On June 25 at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., Pastor Cassie Todd will preach a message at the church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda.


   
