The end is in sight for widening Burnt Store Road in Charlotte County but still has an uncertain future in Lee County.
Boards for the two counties and all the cities within them met recently to discuss joint projects. Burnt Store Road and State Road 31 near Babcock Ranch were major topics.
That and what happens to the gas tax that local governments depend on if cars go electric. A usage tax based on miles driven is likely in the future, said L.D. Nandam, director of the Florida Department of Transportation's District 1. In the meantime, gas tax revenue continues to dwindle following improvements in the energy efficiency of modern vehicles.
Widening Burnt Store Road took on added meaning in April when Joseph Voss and his wife Sue Ellen Voss both died on the Lee County portion of the road. Their car was hit by one of many dump trucks using the road. Joseph Voss had been one of Charlotte County's greatest advocates for improving the safety of the two-lane road that he lived on.
Charlotte County staff described how the county has managed to finish the first two phases of widening the road in Charlotte County. The county began the construction of the final phase several months ago. By March, said project manager Lindsey Johnson, drivers should be able to drive on the new eastern lanes of the road, while construction begins on the new western lanes.
This final 4.4-mile phase cost $3.2 million for design and $26 million for construction with the state paying more than $7 million. Construction began in November and should be complete by February 2022, Johnson said.
Both Charlotte and Lee County widening projects will leave room in extra wide medians for future expansion from four to six lanes, staff said. The road is designated as a critical thoroughfare for current development and also for emergency evacuation from the coastal zone.
Lee County's section of the road is longer than Charlotte County's. They have completed just under two miles in Cape Coral with another two miles under construction, said Don Scott, director of the Lee County MPO. The 6-mile rural section that connects to Charlotte County is in the environmental study phase that should be done in May.
There is no funding set aside yet for the design phase or construction. Lee County is requesting state assistance in paying for this last phase of the project.
Both county's use federal and state funding for these projects along with local funds. Charlotte County's MPO Director Gary Harrell said the county was able to complete its phases as quickly as they have because they set aside capital improvement funds for the required federal and state funding match.
That means when the state finds it has special funds available on short notice, Charlotte County is always ready and waiting.
The Daily Sun asked Scott if Lee County's traffic problems make Charlotte County's look minor. Lee County's population is five times that of Charlotte County. Lee County does have major traffic problems aside from Burnt Store Road, Scott said, but whenever they go to Miami-Dade County meetings, he said, Lee County problems look minor.
The other area where the two counties are blending is with the new Babcock Ranch community, which is authorized for up to 50,000 residences. Most of the land for the new community, where construction began in 2018, is in Charlotte County. A small section will be in Lee County. Everyone agreed to hold regular meetings on developments in this area.
Lee County is working on many road widening projects on State Road 31 and other roads at that east county border with Charlotte County.
Most of the traffic from Babcock Ranch starts in Charlotte County but ends up in Lee County, said Lee County Commissioner Frank Mann.
"It is increasing by thousands monthly the traffic in Lee County," Mann said.
Charlotte County Commissioner Joe Tiseo reminded Mann that Babcock Ranch developers are working on commercial projects, including a new Publix Supermarket, so that residents there will be able to find what they need without leaving their own community.
Babcock developers are also paying for part of the road projects that border the community, Tiseo said. These contributions are among many required of the developer and were established years ago when the development was authorized.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.