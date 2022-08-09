Starling subdivision

A new subdivision, called Starling, is planned for Burnt Store Road for 384 new single-family homes, as well as necessary infrastructure. The development makes up around 297 acres in an area south of Notre Dame Boulevard, north of Zemel Road, east of Burnt Store Road and west of Green Gulf Boulevard.

 MAP PROVIDED

PORT CHARLOTTE — Some Burnt Store Road residents think local officials are "hell-bent" on development in Charlotte County, and they want the growth to slow down. 

"We purposely relocated in Charlotte County and Punta Gorda because we didn’t want to be in (busy areas like) Sarasota ... we didn’t want to be in Fort Myers," Eagle Point resident Mike Jensen said during Monday's county planning and zoning board meeting.


