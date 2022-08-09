A new subdivision, called Starling, is planned for Burnt Store Road for 384 new single-family homes, as well as necessary infrastructure. The development makes up around 297 acres in an area south of Notre Dame Boulevard, north of Zemel Road, east of Burnt Store Road and west of Green Gulf Boulevard.
PORT CHARLOTTE — Some Burnt Store Road residents think local officials are "hell-bent" on development in Charlotte County, and they want the growth to slow down.
"We purposely relocated in Charlotte County and Punta Gorda because we didn’t want to be in (busy areas like) Sarasota ... we didn’t want to be in Fort Myers," Eagle Point resident Mike Jensen said during Monday's county planning and zoning board meeting.
"It seems to us that the folks in charge of the county are hell-bent on making us one of those places," he said.
Currently, there are around 10,500 new homes planned or underway along the Burnt Store Road corridor in south Charlotte County.
Jensen told the board he was one of many Burnt Store Road residents against development.
"There is a number of us here today to talk about the issue of development in general," Jensen said. "This kind of incessant development is going to change the very nature of this community and county."
At the meeting, the board approved a preliminary plat — a layout for a proposed development — for a new subdivision, called Starling, along Burnt Store Road. The community is planned for 384 new single-family homes, as well as necessary infrastructure.
Charlotte County commissioners still have to approve the plat request at a future meeting before anything becomes official.
"You cannot just continue to blanket approve these things and think that nobody is going to be here to call you on it," Jensen said.
Starling, to be developed by Taylor Morrison of Florida, Inc., is part of the 10,500 or so new homes already mapped out by the county.
Neither the board members nor company representatives commented on Jensen's concerns.
The Starling development makes up around 297 acres in an area south of Notre Dame Boulevard, north of Zemel Road, east of Burnt Store Road and west of Green Gulf Boulevard.
"Just as we don’t have an absolute right to demand the development cease," Jensen said, "developers don’t have an absolute right to get these rezoning decisions and approvals to just continue to basically trample the community that we found to live in."
Although growth in south county might seem new, development along Burnt Store Road has been mapped out for almost two decades, county zoning official Shaun Cullinan told The Daily Sun.
"Based on the accepted Burnt Store Area Plan, circa 2005, the county currently has 10,511 units approved, either conceptual planned developments or final detail site plans," he said, adding that those planned developments will create their own infrastructure.
"The county will not be maintaining it, including modern stormwater," he said. "These numbers do not account for the unpredictable building of the thousands of pre-platted vested lots along the corridor."
He added that the area plan was developed in a collaborative effort between property owners on Burnt Store Road and the county.
"This was in order to develop an area plan, as well as the transportation improvements that will be needed," he said at the meeting.
Cullinan said that the county is currently undergoing traffic studies to accommodate Burnt Store Road growth.
"That’s why we’re currently updating the traffic studies and looking for various alignments and other things," Cullinan said. "That’s all part of the Burnt Store area plan that has been in place for almost 20 years now."
For Starling, Taylor Morrison of Florida is bringing back plans from the mid-2000s.
"This (plat approval request) is just the carving of land-owned items that were already approved previously," Cullinan said at the meeting. "Originally, this was approved as a planned development back in 2006...We know what happened right around 2007 (with the recession) and they brought the project back to life two years ago now and they made some modifications to it, as well as changing some of the layout."
