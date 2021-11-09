MURDOCK — Dr. Scott Wouk, a veterinarian, was surprised, if not shocked, to learn he will see 1,000 new neighbors along Zemel Road near Burnt Store Road.
"I was floored that this was going to happen," Wouk told the Charlotte County Planning and Zoning Board Monday.
The advisory board voted 4-0 to recommend county commissioners give their final rezoning approvals to Sanford-based Maronda Homes to build 1,000 homes on 315 acres. A portion of the property falls within the Burnt Store Area Plan.
Maronda attorney Robert Berntsson pointed out how a thousand homes is actually fewer than the 1,100 residences allowed by the existing zoning.
A big concern for Wouk is how the property provides habitat for gopher tortoises, pileated woodpeckers, deer and other wildlife. Berntsson suggested the developer will compensate the loss of habitat with a wildlife corridor running through the property.
Wetlands will be preserved on the property. Also, the developers expect the Southwest Florida Water Management District will allow to construct a bypass drainage system that will allow the water to continue flowing into Charlotte Harbor.
REC VEHICLES ON RIVERSIDE
Charlotte County commissioners will have to decide whether a recreational vehicles park is appropriate on 24.6 acres along the 7000 block of Riverside Drive outside of Punta Gorda.
The advisory Planning and Zoning Board voted 4-0 Monday to recommend a zoning and land use change that will make the RV park a reality.
The zoning and land use for property now allows five residential units per acre. The applicant, Tallahassee-based RMDC Inc., wants zoning that would allow eight RV spaces per acre.
Wheelchair-bound Deborah Melnick expressed her dismay over the RV park, citing how her home and her bedroom are adjacent to the RV park.
Melnick also explained how the lights and close proximity of the park could allow visitors there to see into her bedroom. No wall or other buffer would protect her exposure, she suggested.
Pelican Harbor Mobile Home Estates and other residents worried about bicyclists having to share Riverside with RV vehicles and about the park bringing Punta Gorda sewer extensions and having to pay the expense of hooking up to the sewer system.
KEEPING AN EASEMENT PUBLIC
Beth Ann Finley and Tim Buess, East 2nd Street homeowners in Englewood, hoped the Planning and Zoning Board would support their request for the county to vacate an public easement between 850 and 840 East 2nd Street.
The advisory board voted to recommend county commissioners deny the request.
The rectangular easement extends from 2nd Street north to an undredged, narrow and vegetation-filled canal.
If vacated, the property would be divided up the middle and added to each of the neighboring properties whose owners would pay taxes on the additional sliver of land.
Finley and Buess told the advisory board the easement would serve no public purpose suggesting it would not even practical for launching kayaks.
"In eight years, no one tried to access (to the canal)," Finley told the advisory board. She also suggested the public has better access to water at the east end of 2nd Avenue.
Finley and Buess still have the opportunity to convince commissioners to vacate the easement.
