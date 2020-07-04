Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda recently welcomed Rev. Robert Canby “RC” Smith as the interim pastor.
Smith’s role of interim pastor is “to guide the church in a year-long transitional journey to develop a Mission Study and to search for the next called pastor,” states the church’s press release. (Smith) is a member of the local governing body, the Peace River Presbytery, and has deep experience as both an interim pastor and head of staff for congregations large, small, and diverse. RC is compassionate and encouraging and is greatly admired for his leadership skills.”
The Bucks County, Pennsylvania, native “comes from two long lines of Quaker families,” states the press release. He joined a local Presbyterian church at the age of 19, went into ministry and has served for 39 years.
“The Bible excites me as the one authoritative witness to the story of God’s love for creation, and it is the guide for all I believe and do. In my preaching and teaching I am always calling people to a vital relationship with the living Word of God found in the Bible,” Smith stated.
Smith’s wife, Barbara, also serves as a Presbyterian minister, and is currently serving as transitional executive for the Presbytery of Newark, New Jersey.
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church is located at 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda.
