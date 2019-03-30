A former driver contracted through Ameditrans to drive buses for Charlotte County is accused of molesting a passenger with Down syndrome last summer.
Charlotte County Transit employees reported the incident to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office after Pedro Raygada, 79, let a passenger sit beside him while operating the bus and allegedly touched her inappropriately.
As part of his route, Raygada would pick up disabled adults in the morning and transport them to the Community Resource Network on Bowman Terrace in Port Charlotte. In the afternoon, he would drop them back off at their residences.
Video of his route July 23 showed the victim entering the bus around 7:30 a.m. and Raygada greeted her saying, “Hello my love” as she offered her hand to kiss, according to the warrant for his arrest. He kissed her hand and told her he loved her. When she did not respond, he said, “I said I love you!”
She attempted to playfully sit with him as he stopped the bus, and he had her sit on a crate before leaving.
In the afternoon, she sat on a cooler beside him, and he touched her genital area both outside and inside her clothing as he drove, according to the warrant affidavit. He allegedly asked whether her father was home, and she returned to her seat before arriving at her residence.
The director of Charlotte County Transit immediately fired Raygada after learning of the incident and reported it to the Sheriff’s Office.
The victim’s mother told law enforcement she was surprised and stated the behavior would be unusual for her daughter. She has been diagnosed with Down syndrome but hasn’t had an evaluation in 10 years or so.
When a detective spoke with the victim, she told law enforcement Raygada had touched her and she pushed his hand away. She said he told her he wanted to have sex with her and if she said no, then he would punch her in the face. She said she told him to stop touching her, but admitted to touching his genitals, according to the affidavit.
Raygada initially agreed to speak with a detective but was a no-show and then refused to talk further. On Thursday, he was arrested on a warrant.
The affidavit stated the victim’s statement was inconsistent with the video of the incident, but there “is clear evidence that Pedro committed lewd or lascivious molestation of a disabled adult.”
