Hoisted by his big sister, a boy put an award around Kathleen Richardson's neck. From left are Superintendent Steve Dionisio, Transportation Director Tony Conte Kathleen Richardson, and board members Bob Segur, John LeClair, Wendy Atkinson, Kim Amontree and Cara Reynolds.
With a lift from his big sister, an 18-month-old boy put an American Heart Association Heart Saver Hero medal around the neck of the woman who saved his life, bus attendant Kathleen Richardson. Looking on are transportation director Tony Conte, left, and Al Kluge, special needs ESE area manager.
An 18-month-old boy looks up at Kathleen Richardson, the school bus attendant who lives next door to his family and who helped saved the toddler's life after he fell into a pool.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
Hoisted by his big sister, a boy put an award around Kathleen Richardson's neck. From left are Superintendent Steve Dionisio, Transportation Director Tony Conte Kathleen Richardson, and board members Bob Segur, John LeClair, Wendy Atkinson, Kim Amontree and Cara Reynolds.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
With a lift from his big sister, an 18-month-old boy put an American Heart Association Heart Saver Hero medal around the neck of the woman who saved his life, bus attendant Kathleen Richardson. Looking on are transportation director Tony Conte, left, and Al Kluge, special needs ESE area manager.
PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte County School Board honored an employee who saved the life of a 17-month-old boy who nearly drowned after falling into his pool.
Bus attendant Kathleen Richardson told The Daily Sun she had planned to go to Walmart on Nov. 16 but instead decided to clean up debris between her shed and her neighbor's property in North Port.
"It was such a wreck from the hurricane," she said.
After working for about an hour, Richardson heard her neighbor screaming for help.
When she arrived at her neighbor's property, a 17-month-old boy had already been pulled out of the family's pool by his mother.
"She was at the edge of the pool with him and said he was dead," Richardson recalled. "The boy was blue."
Richardson, assuring the mother that the boy was not dead, went to work on reviving him.
"I got the extra water out of him," Richardson said.
Then she proceeded to perform CPR and the child regained consciousness.
He was awake and alert by the time EMS arrived, but he still had to be transported to the hospital.
"What people don't realize is that there can be a 'second drowning.' The kids are OK, but the water is still in there and they can drown."
Richardson is a bus attendant for Charlotte County schools. She and her fellow attendants and bus drivers get CPR training as part of their job.
"I'm so grateful I got to learn CPR from the school."
Richardson said she thanked her transportation department leaders for allowing her "to help save my neighbor."
At first, Richardson was reluctant to talk to the media about her experience.
"I'm so humbled by it all," she said in an interview.
Richardson said she didn't want to take credit for saving the boys. Instead, she said the credit should go to God.
"I give God all the glory," she said.
The Charlotte County Public School Board honored Richardson.
So, at its Dec. 13 meeting, the board recognized Richardson for her life-saving efforts.
Board member Cara Reynolds called Richardson "an incredible hero."
Superintendent Steve Dionisio called Richardson's act "incredible," and spoke about bus drivers and attendants.
"They're the first ones to see our kids and the last ones to see our kids," he said.
Charlotte County Public Schools Transportation Director Tony Conte and Special Needs ESE Supervisor Al Kluge read the inscription on the crystal plaque they presented to her.
"Charlotte County Transportation Department recognizes Kathleen Richardson for her CPR first aid and life-saving efforts involving a 17-month-old toddler in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. 2022. Well done."
At the meeting were the boy and his family, who declined to give their names. The child, lifted by his sister, placed around Richardson's neck a Heart Saver Hero award from the American Heart Association.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.