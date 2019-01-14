Business and Professional Women of Charlotte County to host fashion show

The Business & Professional Women of Charlotte County (BPW) is holding its third annual Fashion Show fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. on Jan. 19, at Visani Restaurant and Comedy Theater, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies and employees will be the guest models for the show. They will be modeling a variety of fashions from J.C. Penney ranging from casual attire to business dress to evening wear.
The event includes lunch of a salad, chicken entrée, and dessert. Tea or water will be provided, while other beverages are available for purchase. There will be a Chinese auction, a 50/50 raffle, lottery tree and door prizes.
Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at the BPOW website (bwpccfl.org), by emailing bpwccfl@gmail.com, or by calling BPW co-President Holly Selders at 941-205-2714.
Proceeds benefit the BPW Scholarship Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit raising money for scholarships for young women in Charlotte County headed to college or secondary education of some sort to help pay for books, tuition, fees, and other expenses.
“We have given away tens of thousands of dollars to deserving Charlotte County women over the years,” said Selders. “Women can apply each year they are in college or returning to school.”
The majority of the scholarships go to young women graduating from Charlotte High School, Port Charlotte High School and Englewood High School. Scholarship have also been awarded to graduates of Florida Southwestern Collegiate High School and women in their junior or senior years of college.
“The scholarships are need-based and also awarded on basis of test scores, a written statement of financial need and intent to study, family size and situation, and community volunteerism and participation,” Selders said.
Selders, Assistant Vice President of Residential Lending at Charlotte State Bank & Trust, shares the BPW presidency with Jessica Cantwell, Business Development Director at the Life Care Center of Punta Gorda. Melissa Vanderbilt-Bestor, Community Relations Director and Alzheimer’s Ambassador with The Springs at South Biscayne, serves as Fashion Show Committee Chairperson.
