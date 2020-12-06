Some people might think it's a bit too risky to start a new business in the middle of a global pandemic.
However, Bashar Badra, owner of PGI Convenience Store, took the risk and he's not looking back.
Badra, 27, opened a new small convenience store located in Punta Gorda Isles in September. The store is located near the Bel Harbor Boulevard and Aqui Esta Drive intersection.
"It's basically a mini-mart that carries all of your convenience store items like, soda, beer and snacks," Badra said. "We also sell ice, coolers and lottery tickets."
Badra said business was pretty good at first, but things have slowed down lately.
"It's definitely been challenging," he said. "It's going OK. I'm just seeing fewer customers. And being such a small store, it's been a struggle getting through to some of the larger distributors."
The first-time business owner said his father — also an entrepreneur — guided him when he chose to purchase the store.
"My family has owned restaurants in Punta Gorda for years," Badra said. "They own Family Grille and PGI Family Grille, which is just a few doors down from here."
Badra has one employee who helps out on the weekends, but other than that, it's just him.
"I'm here pretty much all the time," he said.
PGI Convenience Store is located at 1133 Bel Harbor Blvd., Unit 1158.
"For those familiar with the area, the store is by the Treasure Chest," said Kathy Page, a friend of Badra's. "Most people don’t know about it yet. I just wanted to help spread the word about his new store. I have met this gentleman and he is striving to run a successful business, so I hope the community will support him."
