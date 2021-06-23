Sun Coast Media Group offered free business seminars this week with area entrepreneurs taking advantage of receiving digital marketing tips to help grow their firms.
Guest speaker Mike Martoccia discussed how to successfully market businesses using digital solutions, vital to keeping competitive in today’s market.
Martoccia said search engine marketing is a must for small-to-medium businesses.
“It’s worth it to invest in a paid position so your name shows up on the first three listings of a web search,” Martoccia said. “Make sure your business can easily be found online and make sure you have a targeted Facebook audience. Videos are gaining the attention of new customers right now, but keep them short at around 30 seconds.”
Another tip Martoccia added was to update mobile presence so is is “responsive” — meaning to have “click to call” options on websites and social media.
Business owners who were not familiar with terms like “geo-fencing” and “targeted audience” learned new tools at the seminars.
A geo-fence is a virtual perimeter for a real-world geographic area. A geo-fence could be dynamically generated — as in a radius around a point location or a predefined set of boundaries.
“You can use this to literally intercept customers from other competing businesses around you,” Martoccia said. “We draw a virtual fence around surrounding locations that will send an ad about your business to anyone who clicks on one of the geo-fence locations. It’s a very strategic, very smart way to grow your business.”
Carole Holden, owner of Gelmtree advertising agency in North Port, said she was glad she signed up for the event.
“I’ve been in this business for 50 years and there is always something new to learn — especially in the digital world,” Holden said.
Lisa Gates started Metamorphosis-3 in 2019. Her company specializes in hosting day trips and social outings for senior citizens.
“I’m always curious to learn new ways to spread the word about my passion to help others,” Gates said.
A wide variety of attendees included auto repair shop owners, insurance sales, employees from a furniture store and a local distillery owner.
Martoccia explained the different ways Sun Coast Media Group/Adams Publishing Group can help small to medium businesses.
“We can be your SEM and work directly with Google and post relevant content several times each week if you don’t have the time to do that,” he said. “Now is the time to prepare for a bounce back in the economy.”
Martoccia is a digital specialist for Sun Coast Media Group and has more than 25 years of digital sales and training experience.
“The SBA (Small Business Association) recommends you reinvest 5% to 8% of your annual revenue back into marketing and advertising promotion — put that revenue into targeted impressions to reach a broader audience — and you will see results.”
