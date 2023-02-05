The 12th Annual 2023 Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Expo, held Thursday at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, was a success, according to chamber staff, exhibitors and sponsors.

Over 1,000 attendees took the opportunity to learn about the products and services offered by chamber members. The first 500 attendees received a “goodie bag,” and many attendees took home giveaways provided by the exhibitors.


