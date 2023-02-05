Mark Martella, of the Martella Law Firm and 2010 Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce president, welcome the exhibitors and attendees to the 12th Annual 2023 Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Expo, held at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. Martella was the chairman of the first expo.
One of the highlights of the 12th Annual 2023 Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Expo is the “Speed Networking” sessions held both in the morning and afternoon for exhibitors to network with each other. Exhibitors are given one minute to share their business or product.
Charlotte County Chamber Expo attendee Mark Madonna stopped by the Leadership Charlotte 2023 booth, manned by Ashley Turner, Warren James, and Kris Proudfoot to have his “Chamber Passport” stamped for the grand prize drawing.
Charlotte County Chamber staff Janet Caffee, Ruth Uzonyi, Jami Joannes and Bob White took a moment to pose for a staff photo at the 12th Annual 2023 Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Expo held at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
Exhibitors enjoyed a continental breakfast before the start of the 12th Annual 2023 Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Expo held at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Clerk of Courts Roger Eaton and staff set up the “Clerk of Courts Wedding Chapel.” The clerk's office will have a “Wedding Event Day” on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14 at the Charlotte County Courthouse.
Tara Cummings, Martella Law Firm, took a moment to speak with Elite Inspections and Pest Services owner Raymond Burke and staff members Tara Cupitt, Mike Coon and Melissa Sweeney.
The 12th Annual 2023 Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Expo, held Thursday at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, was a success, according to chamber staff, exhibitors and sponsors.
Over 1,000 attendees took the opportunity to learn about the products and services offered by chamber members. The first 500 attendees received a “goodie bag,” and many attendees took home giveaways provided by the exhibitors.
The next expo will be on its annually scheduled date, the first Thursday of February, Feb. 1, 2024, with many exhibitors already setting aside the date to participate again next year.
