PUNTA GORDA — A pastor mentored a businessman who wanted to diversify his assets, and as a result, more people are being housed in Charlotte County.
The Rev. Alexander Scotland, of Discipleship Driven Ministries, Port Charlotte, showed Robert Richardson how to invest in real estate while providing a home for people without homes.
Richardson’s day job is in client services.
Prior to his current endeavor of rehabbing homes that are rented to residents who don’t have a residence, he would fix up houses, then “flip” them.
He, Scotland, Denise Dull of Gulf Coast Partnership, and caseworker Chuck Lindback of Jesus Loves You Ministry recently met at the Lime Drive home that Richardson owns.
Scotland said Richardson “was talking about diversifying, and I told him there was a real need for affordable housing.”
The pastor owns properties in Port Charlotte that are being rented to former homeless individuals.
Landlords who agree to rent to people without homes who receive rent subsidies from government agencies.
The four men who live in Richardson’s Lime Drive home, for example, have their own individual leases.
They gathered in the kitchen area to talk what being housed means to them.
Nicholas White, 22, said he “lived the homeless life.”
A tenant since June 1, he said he had been living in a tent prior to being housed in Richardson’s rental home.
For Joel Rivera, 19, being housed “is a blessing,” he said.
His road to being sheltered began when Lindback called him to say he had found him his own bedroom in a house to be shared with three other men, Rivera said.
“I wasn’t expecting to get a call; I thought it was a game show,” he said.
Neither man had ever met, but Lindback, who had been working on finding housing for underage youth and young adults 24 and under, became aware of Rivera.
Brian Brennan, 20, said several of them knew each other from when they were either living in the woods or being provided services by the Homeless Coalition or JLYM.
“It felt like life gave me a second chance; I feel like I’m being tested and if I don’t pass the test, shame on me,” White said.
Dull said she and the other nonprofits will help the tenants with resources, such as jobs through Career Source and job-training.
Richardson and Scotland are “landlords who overlook barriers that other landlords wouldn’t,” she said.
“Some folks are very hard to place,” she said, and cited credit ratings, criminal records, and evictions as factors which would bar them from traditional rentals.
Scotland, Dull, and Richardson talked about the current trend of big corporations buying up housing units from landlords, then raising rents which have barred many from the rental market.
People without homes have traditionally faced a shortage of units available to them, but now the situation has gotten worse, Dull said.
In Charlotte County, where landlords were renting out units to people with lower incomes, the housing boom caused many to cash out and sell their homes.
The new owners either raise the rent, or else chose to reside in the dwellings themselves, she said.
Dull is the director of Landlord Engagement for Gulf Coast Partnership; one of her jobs is working with landlords to find housing for individuals who are displaced or homeless.
She works with other nonprofits such as JLYM which provides a multitude of services for homeless individuals, including providing showers, a laundry facility, clean clothing, counseling, and meals.
JLYM Executive Director Ashley Brantley works to place people her organization serves and has a board above her desk showing how many of her clients have been housed.
The Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, which runs a shelter and provides meals to Charlotte Charlotte County residents, works with the other agencies who all share a common goal: find safe housing for people in need.
“My goal is that they can stay one to two years and go from here to their own apartment or own house — to something better, no matter how long it takes,” Richardson said of his four tenants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.