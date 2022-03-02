PORT CHARLOTTE — With the reopening Tuesday of the intersection of Olean and Harbor boulevards, the 2.5-year reconstruction of a road between two hospitals is nearing completion.
The busy area of Fawcett Memorial Hospital, ShorePoint Health Port Charlotte as well as surrounding medical facilities and residential buildings, has been torn up since 2019.
Charlotte County Public Works closed the main intersection completely Jan. 10 for the final phases of construction. Construction has been held up by material shortages, contractor work quality problems and the mismarking of utility locations laid in the 1950s and 1960s.
Contractors continue to work on a stormwater retention pond, various deficiency items and other required corrections throughout the project, Public Works spokesperson Tracy Doherty said. Completion is expected in May.
The cost of the project is listed as $17.6 million paid mostly by the local 1 cent sales tax surcharge. Sidewalks were paid for by the Parkside Community Redevelopment Agency.
Also newly installed is a pedestrian cross walk at Olean and Fawcett Memorial, which operates differently than regular cross walk signaling.
Called High intensity Activated crossWalk, or HAWK, the system is designed to slow and stop vehicle traffic only when a pedestrian activates it. Drivers will see first flashing and solid yellow lights to slow down and a solid red light to stop followed by flashing red lights to indicate the end of the cycle.
Drivers may proceed on flashing red lights if there is no one in the crosswalk. In between activations, the light is dark.
The project also includes sidewalks on both sides of the road and decorative lighting.
