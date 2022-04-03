PORT CHARLOTTE — Those shopping at Winn-Dixie at Promenades Mall can bring in canned fruit, peanut butter, canned chicken or other items to help a nonprofit organization helping area homeless populations.

In April, for the month only, those buying a specially labeled bouquet in the supermarket will be helping the same charity — Jesus Loves You Ministry.

JLYM Executive Director Ashley Brantley was at the Winn-Dixie recently with volunteers to bag the grocery items in the bin at the store. It was overflowing.

Store managers Al James and Ross Canfield began to bag the items, along with JLYM volunteer Laurie White and worker James Romulus who wears many hats at JLYM, Brantley said.

Some 60 bags were loaded for JLYM at 1732 Cedarwood St. in Port Charlotte.

“The food will be given to our homeless clients and also used to make meals for them,” Brantley said.

She said the food bin was the brainchild of James.

The store’s managers and their team had presented JLYM with a check from the parent company, Southeastern Grocers, Inc., during the winter holidays,

“Al James decided to set up a bin in the store to help us,” she said.


The ministry serves lunch ton Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. On Tuesday, its mobile unit distributes food to the homeless.

Inflation has crimped JLYM’s budget, and the charity is paying more to feed its clients.

Brantley praised Winn-Dixie.

“The store really gives back to the community,” she said.

Recently, JLYM entered into a contract with Charlotte County Public Schools to provide outreach, resources, and counseling to homeless youth either already enrolled in school, or whose families do not know how to sign them up given the fact that they are homeless.

For adults, JLYM offers free showers, laundry facilities complete with detergents, clothing, lunches, and counseling to those who have no access to these resources.

She said the supermarket chain’s Bloomin’ 4 Good Program donates $1 for each $12.99 Bloomin’ 4 Good bouquet purchased. A different charity is chosen each month, and April will be JLYM’s turn.

“What a beautiful way to give back to our local community, and make a room, home or someone’s day even brighter,” Brantley said as she held up a bouquet.

