PUNTA GORDA — The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies will host the 35th annual C.A.R.E. Ball, “A Night at the Museum” on Saturday, Jan. 28.
The event will be at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center beginning at 6 p.m.
Tickets include dinner, an open bar, dancing, auction items and gaming.
“The C.A.R.E. Ball is the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies main fundraiser every year,” Board member Judith Harris stated in an email. “We are hoping to raise $100,000 in 2023. Last January, we hosted 630 people. We have 640 tickets to sell this year.”
John Wright, president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, will serve as master of ceremonies once again this year.
“He’s always quite the entertainer,” Harris said in an email. “In 35 years, we had never cancelled this event except for one time — not even after Hurricane Charley destroyed the previous event center. We pitched a tent and carried on. The only thing that stopped us was COVID, and that was heartbreaking.”
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies will be entering its 40th year of service to Charlotte County in 2023.
“We have been assisting victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault and virtually all victims of violent crime in the county — men, women, and children — for 40 years,” Harris said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.