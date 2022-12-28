CARE Ball

Michelle Butler and Jill McCrory are pictured attending the 2020 CARE Ball.

 SUN PHOTO BY SUE PAQUIN

PUNTA GORDA — The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies will host the 35th annual C.A.R.E. Ball, “A Night at the Museum” on Saturday, Jan. 28.

The event will be at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center beginning at 6 p.m.


