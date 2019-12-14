The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies, or C.A.R.E., hosted an inaugural C.A.R.E. Club event on Dec. 8, in the home of Cathy and Jim Sanders. The fundraiser was initiated to support children affected by acts of violence in our community. The C.A.R.E. facility housed 98 children in 2019. The money raised will help pay for a child’s therapy; send a child to day camp when they are staying during summer months; provide a basket of necessities (and some goodies) to a child leaving the shelter for a new home. These children have likely left their homes with only the clothes on their backs. Mostly the C.A.R.E. Club for the Children will give new hope to a child in need who can now look forward to a brighter tomorrow. 941-639-5499. www.carefl.org.