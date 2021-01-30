The Animal Welfare League has dozens of animals waiting to find a forever home. This week, the AWL is highlighting C.T. and Lola.
C.T. arrived to the shelter as a stray. He will need an experienced owner. He loves to play ball and chase lizards. A tall, fenced yard would is ideal. Because of his size, they don't recommend him for small children or other pets. C.T. is a big teddy bear looking for a family to call his own.
Lola is 10 years old. Unfortunately, she suffers from diabetes. She requires daily insulin injections but her glucose level is stable and easily maintained. Diabetic cats do need special food, but it's no more expensive than other quality cat foods. She is sweet and friendly to her caretakers. Lola is ready to find a place of her own.
The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. It is currently operating by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week. Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Call 941-625-6720 or visit www.AWLShelter.org for more information.
