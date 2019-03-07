A Yellow Cab Company taxi driver was arrested Tuesday, accused of exploiting and stealing from a blind man he drove to Walmart.
The victim told a Punta Gorda police officer he called Yellow Cab Company for a ride to the Kings Highway Walmart on Sunday. The ride from his Punta Gorda home usually costs $19. However, the driver he knew only as “Joey” drove him around Punta Gorda several times before ending up at the Walmart and said the cost would be $50, according to an arrest affidavit.
After a brief argument, the victim gave up and decided pay the $50 but found he only had $28 in his wallet. He told the driver he would need help at the ATM machine inside Walmart, as he can’t see the buttons.
He gave the driver his ATM card and his PIN number to withdraw $60 from the ATM, he told cops. After the driver took out the money, he gave the victim $40, stating he would only charge him $20 for the cab ride, the driver told police.
After the victim completed his shopping, he called Blue Bird Taxi for a ride home.
Later on, he called his bank to check his balance and found in addition to the grocery purchase at Walmart, there were two $202.50 ATM withdrawals for a total of $405. He stated only the cab driver used his ATM and he did not allow a withdrawal of more than $60.
The victim called the Yellow Cab manager, who stated the only driver working on March 3 was named Jose.
Law enforcement contacted the company to learn the only driver was Jose Garcia, 38, of the 2500 block of Ivanhoe Street in Port Charlotte.
Cops also spoke with a Walmart loss prevention employee who is familiar with the victim and said he saw the victim walk into Walmart with a Hispanic or black male and saw both subjects at the ATM making some kind of transaction. Security footage captured the two arriving in the yellow cab and Garcia exiting the store alone.
Garcia spoke with law enforcement and admitted to taking the money but stated it was a loan. Throughout his statement, he changed the amount of the loan from $200, then $360, or possibly $400.
He showed law enforcement a video of the transaction, but the phone was pointed at the floor the majority of the time. A deputy wrote in the arrest affidavit he heard Garcia say in the video, “Are we good for the loan?” then “the 360” or “the 60” but stated Garcia was speaking very fast trying to confuse the victim.
Garcia was charged with grand theft and exploitation of a disabled adult.
Reached by phone, a Yellow Cab spokesperson said Garcia is no longer employed there and the company will reimburse the victim.
