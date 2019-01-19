The search is on for the remains of Christine Flahive, a Punta Gorda woman who went missing more than 24 years ago.
After declaring the 1995 missing person case a homicide earlier this week, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit called in Peace River K9 Search and Rescue (PRSAR) volunteers to scour a 12-acre wooded area near Education Avenue and Hickory Avenue in Punta Gorda. The search started at 8 a.m. Friday and is expected to continue through Sunday.
Detective Mike Gandy said after a push for information around the anniversary of Flahive’s disappearance on Jan. 4, the agency received new information the Punta Gorda woman was seen within a day or two of her disappearance at a residence behind the area where Charlotte Behavioral Health Care now stands.
“Because it was the anniversary, we were putting something out there — anybody who knows anything please contact us — and we started looking at some contacts, and there you go, we ended up with some credible witness testimony,” Gandy said. “We decided obviously this is the closest wooded area, so we’re doing a cadaver dog search with Peace River Search and Rescue.”
Flahive was 42 years old at the time of her disappearance. She was reported missing on Jan. 5, after leaving home the day before on a bicycle during the late afternoon hours. Detectives recently spoke with Flahive’s daughter, who said her mother left for a downtown bar in Punta Gorda and was never again seen by the family.
“Hopefully we find something,” Gandy said. “If not, we eliminate it (search site).”
Her killer or killers are believed to have frequented many of the same bars and restaurants as Flahive. According to Gandy, suspects have been identified, but no arrests have been made.
A team of eight volunteers began the search Friday morning, and 20 are expected to continue today.
Although the age of any potential remains make the search more difficult, PRSAR President Mike Hadsell said the cadaver dogs can alert to graves that are up to 1,000 years old.
“We worked an archaeology dig in Georgia, and our dogs were alerting on 1,000-year-old cremains,” he said. “One of my dogs hit on an Indian grave out west that was 425-years-old by carbon dating.”
The dogs typically alert to odor in the trees, which have absorbed the nutrients from the decomposition.
“The roots go down into the grave and transfer the nutrients into the trees, and the odor goes with it,” Hadsell said. “So we start seeing a dog that’s going up into the tree, looking up, and he’s really into that, that’s usually a sign that we’ve found a buried grave somewhere nearby.”
Any actual findings are likely to be teeth, or any personal effects, such as jewelry.
“A lot of people think if you come out you’re going to find a body buried there, and that’s just not the case,” Hadsell said. “Not in Florida anyway, because this soil, there’s so much pH in this soil. Bodies decompose very quickly.”
The team broke the area into manageable sectors, to go through each one with cadaver dogs, as well as completing soil sampling. They first search for visual clues, such as changes in the grow patterns of the vegetation which would be altered by a buried body.
“Bodies are very good fertilizer, so they put a lot of nutrients into the soil quickly,” Hadsell said. “That will change the way the grow patterns are in the vegetation around the grave. So we look for that. We can do that either on the ground or we can do that with a drone. That’s kind of how we target areas, and then we’ll go in with the cadaver dogs and see if they have any luck.”
