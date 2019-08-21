By DONNA JALONSKI
Civil Air Patrol
On Aug. 10, Cadet Lt. Col. Mikehla Hicks of the Charlotte County Composite Squadron joined an exclusive group of pilots as she passed her FAA Private Pilot Check Ride and earned her Civil Air Patrol Pilot Wings.
Only .2% — two-tenths of 1% — hold their FAA Pilot Certificate. In the Florida Wing of the Civil Air Patrol, there are only three cadets holding their CAP pilot qualification, and Mikehla is the only female.
“I am proud of each of Mikehla’s outstanding achievements though her pilot certificate has special meaning for me,” said Lt. Col. Milton “Jim” Kaletta, Commander of Civil Air Patrol Group 5 in Florida Wing.
“This is another example of CAP’s successful history of providing opportunities for youth in Southwest Florida,” Kaletta said. “The cadet program puts the joy of flying within reach and allows them to explore potential for future careers. I am very proud of all of the CAP volunteers from instructor pilots to unit staff whose combined efforts makes this type of achievement possible. Cadets who make a meaningful effort to participate in cadet programs and maintain scholastic success are deserving of all the assistance the organization can provide.”
The Charlotte County Composite Squadron’s Aug. 12 cadet meeting was bittersweet for Mikehla as it was a celebration of her Wings achievement, but also her last cadet meeting as she is off to College at the University of Southern Florida in Tampa.
Mikehla has been with the Charlotte County Squadron since she was 12. She achieved the rank of lieutenant colonel in 2017 with hard work and dedication. Less than 1% of the 25,000 cadets earn this rank. She has held most all of the cadet positions including Cadet Commander and is currently serving as the Cadet Executive Officer. She has attended numerous CAP sponsored schools and encampments and has been awarded many activity and service awards including the prestigious Air Force Organizational Excellence award.
“I am proud to present C/Lt. Col. Mikehla Hicks with this outstanding achievement and appreciation award,” said Deputy Cadet Commander 1st Lt. Ron Bower.
CAP is the Congressional Gold Medal winning Auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, celebrating its 77th year of serving America. Needed tax deductible donations may be sent to Charlotte Squadron, 28000 A-21 Airport Rd, Punta Gorda, FL 33982-2452.
Second Lt. Donna Jablonski is Public Affairs Officer for Civil Air Patrol Composite Squadron 51 in Charlotte County. You may contact her at djablonski@flwg.us and get more information about CAP at Gocivilairpatrol.com.
