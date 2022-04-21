ROTONDA MEADOWS — The call is out for volunteers to help document burrowing owls in Rotonda Meadows.
Located along Gasparilla Road, substantially undeveloped Rotonda Meadows is home to burrowing owls that have taken up residence on the subdivision's vacant lots.
Volunteers assisting Suncoast Eco Services will meet 7 a.m. Friday off Robin Road at the intersection of Quail Road and Cardinal Drive in Rotonda Meadows to begin the documentation of burrows and owls. To learn more or join the volunteer effort, visit www.suncoasteco.com.
"It's something that needs to be done," said Jennifer Krajcir of Suncoast Eco Services.
Krajcir, an environmental consultant in Cape Coral, is volunteering her own time and expertise so that there is a better and more accurate count of burrowing owls in Rotonda Meadows.
"This is nesting season," Krajcir said.
The burrowing owl, the smallest of owl species native to Florida, along with their burrows, are protected. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission deems the burrowing owl as a threatened species.
"Nesting takes place Feb 15 to July 10," Charlotte County environmental specialist Susie Derheimer told The Daily Sun in an email Wednesday. "Charlotte County nesting population has been in Rotonda Meadows for the past few years.'
Help is needed locating, marking and monitoring nesting population, Derheimer said.
While primarily undeveloped and dormant for decades, Derheimer said the Rotonda Meadows subdivision is starting to see a "large amount" of residential development being proposed.
"Charlotte County staff does do site inspections prior to any development to make sure avoidance and/or relocation measures are taken," she said.
Burrowing birds
Averaging about 9-inches tall, wildlife officials describe how nesting owls dig their own 5-10 foot burrows, usually within two days. The owls will inhabit their burrows year round — unless the burrows flood during the summer rainy season.
A female will lay up to eight eggs that take 28 days to incubate. The white-plumed fledglings emerge from the burrow within two weeks, spending six or more weeks mastering flight. The juvenile owls will stay at their parents' burrows for two months before flying off on their own.
Primarily, burrowing owls feed on insects, but their diet also includes snakes, frogs, small lizards and other birds, mice and other rodents. Unlike other owl species, the burrowing owl will forage during daytime hours.
Burrowing owl populations declined in Florida due to the loss of open, treeless natural habitats. Instead, the owls adapted and began to inhabit disturbed, cleared areas such as pastures, agricultural fields, golf courses, airports and vacant lots in residential developments.
Taking, injuring or harassing burrowing owls — as well as filling in or damaging their burrows — without a permit can result in fines and criminal felony penalties.
The public is asked to report destruction or harassment of burrowing owls or their nests to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission toll free at 1-888-404-FWCC.
To learn more about burrowing owls and permitting, visit myfwc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.