Charlotte County ranks near the top of the list of metropolitan areas dominated by small, entrepreneurial businesses, Economic Development Director Dave Gammon told commissioners Tuesday.
As the county kicks in its 2021 marketing campaign, it will, for the first time, focus on these small companies or entrepreneurs, Gammon said. It is a shift away from the conventional search for large employers, he said.
This year’s marketing campaign finds the county at a pivotal point, he said, with residential development so rapid, the county will soon experience a population boom.
“Our goal is kind of a balancing act,” Gammon told commissioners. “How do we ride this wave while maintaining the charm and character of the community?”
The county’s population growth has been clear since the recession ended, but in this year of the pandemic, home sales and construction are increasing at record rates, he said. Home building permits peaked this year at 240 in the month of October. Homes sales peaked with almost 600 in November alone. Thousands more are expected in the coming year as West Port, Rotonda and Babcock Ranch develop. People are moving to Charlotte County from unexpected places, including California and Texas. Some of the people from Texas are Californians who tried Texas for its lower housing costs and fewer forest fires. But now, they are moving to Florida, he said. This is all on top of the usual transplants from such cold places as the Midwest.
“We’re going to get bigger, that’s a given. But we can determine how we want to grow,” Gammon said.
This month, the county will start spending a $40,000 advertising budget beginning with Google ads linked to key word searches, including “entrepreneur” or “business culture.” Later phases will include other social media channels, all aimed at bringing in people and businesses looking for a supportive business environment.
Gannon cited research by a new think tank called Heartland Forward, which seeks ways to revitalize the Midwest and secondary metro areas. Its experts claim that regions with the highest level of small, entrepreneurial companies, experience higher levels of economic growth.
The Punta Gorda statistical area, which includes Charlotte County, is a newcomer to this list, the Heartland researchers state. It shows up as No. 4 of 375 metropolitan areas with so-called young firms, or companies less than six years old. It shows up as No. 7 when the factor of employees with college level education or higher is included. It joined the list as 30 of the top 30 most dynamic metropolitan areas for the first time this year.
Heartland describes Punta Gorda as being home to many small family-owned companies set up to serve the tourism, retirement and resort communities here. Cape Coral, Fort Myers and other Southwest Florida communities are ranked closely with Punta Gorda.
The focus on tourism makes Punta Gorda particularly vulnerable to the pandemic shutdowns, Heartland notes.
“These firms typically lack the financial resources to stay open without revenue for a few months, so we are at risk of losing an entire cohort of young firms as a result of COVID-19,” wrote Ross DeVol, Heartland President.
On a down note, Heartland charts a steady decline of these small businesses in the United States since 1993. Both Heartland and Gammon said these businesses need a lot of support from government and experienced advisors. To that end, Gammon said, the county is setting up a website where these businesses can find instructions on permitting and other assistance.
To attract these companies, Gammon said, the county is working with property owners on creating attractive work sites. That means redeveloping places like Promenades Mall, the Port Charlotte Town Center mall, Sunloft and Sun Trust in Punta Gorda. It also means highlighting places like The Hatchery at Babcock Ranch. And it means bringing in new business to land around the Punta Gorda Airport.
Heartland’s Devol summarized the goal to achieve economic energy. “We must support this group of small firms and change our economic development paradigm over the long term towards supporting entrepreneurs start and scale up their firms.”
