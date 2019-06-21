By BETSY CALVERT
Staff Writer
For a thriving economy, Charlotte County needs to improve water quality by 5%, increase affordable housing by 3,650 units, and also increase local enrollment in career programs by 5%.
County staff told commissioners this week about some strategies to reach those goals.
Grow oysters and clams in waterways
Spend more money on better sewage treatment
Pay sewage connection fees for anyone who builds affordable housing
Survey working people and ask them why they like living here.
Here’s some of what the county or non-profits are already doing:
Water quality sampling
Finding more non-profits to take on affordable housing on county land
Offering government internships to local students.
Converting septic systems to sewers in critical neighborhoods
As commissioners listened, they praised their staff, offered ideas, but demanded more.
Commissioner Chris Constance asked for more current information on water quality after staff displayed data from 2014. He also criticized the water quality strategy for failing to include private industry and business.
“Let’s get back to those slides about the economy, about how leaving things alone makes your economy dump out, and nobody wants to come here and the waters becoming foul and you can’t sell your house,” he said. “The business community needs to be engaged in this process and they have to actually put some time and effort and money to the bottom line.”
Of the affordable housing strategies, Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said:
“I was all excited that you guys were going to come up with some great new innovative idea, a light bulb would go off, and we’d have answers, but in all honesty, we’re sort of kind of where we’ve been,” he said. “What we need from you guys, give us a list and say these are the thing we’ve got to do. Prioritize it. What is this going to cost us. Justify the cost,” he said. “Everbody’s saying we need affordable housing, but if you listen real carefully, you’ll hear what they’re also saying...’Not in my backyard.’”
Commissioner Joe Tiseo offered suggestions, including a new state law, if approved by Gov. Ron DeSantis, that will allow counties to waive costly impact fees for construction of affordable housing. In the interim, he said, the county should use sale of surplus lands to cover those costs for developers.
Adopting strategies require tough decisions, Utilities Director Craig Rudy reminded the commission. The upcoming proposal to beef up the county’s sewage treatment will not come free.
“It comes with a cost,” he said.
Many of the water quality strategies are aimed at reducing nitrogen flow into waterways. Excess nitrogen is a main cause of devastating algae overgrowth and is believed to exacerbate red tide in salt water.
University of Florida extension officer Betty Staugler described Florida of the 1950s, when oysters and clams were still around to keep Florida waterways clean. They eat the algae, which allows the nitrogen to be released into the atmosphere instead of the water.
Why did they disappear, Constance asked?
No one is sure, Staugler said, but most scientists blame poor water quality, the very problem scientists now hope these shell fish can fix.
