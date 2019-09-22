Stay positive.
Think positive.
That’s the message from Jermaine Wade, an inmate at Lawtey Correctional Institution in Bradford County, northern Florida. Wade is a pen-pal and mentor to three students at Crossroads Hope Academy in Charlotte County.
“If you keep it that way, you’ll have no room for negativity or negative people,” Wade said.
Wade is part of the Inside/Out Mentoring program facilitated by Punta Gorda-based Cooper Street Recreation Center, a nonprofit organization that offers a variety of educational support and cultural stimulation to the city’s youth.
The project, only a few months old, connects students at Crossroads with inmates who can provide advice and guidance in an effort to prevent the students from making mistakes.
“The students involved are wonderful, they listen and give feedback,” said Wade, who is serving eight years for possession of a firearm and discharging it in public.
“I was young at one point in my life and running with the wrong people got me in a lot of trouble,” Wade said. “This program will help a lot of the youth to stay free from prison and make a positive impact on the world.
“SCHOOL TO PRISON PIPELINE”
“When it comes to children, you hear about the ‘school to prison pipeline’,” said Punta Gorda City Council Member Jaha Cummings and board member for Cooper Street. “That ‘pipeline’ begins with school referrals, then suspensions, then expulsion.
“We started a program (called the New Image Project) at Punta Gorda Middle School (four years ago) and we were able to achieve an 86% (behavioral relapse) reduction rate in terms of referrals and suspensions.”
PATHWAY TO CHANGE
The Inside/Outside Mentoring Project is a program designed specifically for foster children, Cummings said. It’s based on the “Pathway to Change Curriculum” used in the New Image Project.
Pathway to Change was developed in 1995 by longtime Punta Gorda resident and Cummings’ mother Martha R. Bireda.
“Inside/Out is a two-prong program,” Bireda said. “The packet (we provide) is based on cognitive behavioral curriculum. What happens in the prison is that these men will go to counseling and then they react to the counseling.
“The other part is writing the letters as part of their serving the community. That’s a very important part of this program, is purpose and serving. It’s for the inmates and they get the counseling, but they are giving back through their community service to the students.”
Pathway to Change is a cognitive behavioral therapy program that was designed to prevent recidivism among incarcerated adults.
THE IMPORTANCE OF MAKING A DIFFERENCE
“For the men in prison, (Inside/Out lets them) have a positive impact on society despite being incarcerated through helping these boys at Crossroads,” Cummings said.
All of the letters from inmates are screened for appropriateness by representatives of Cooper Street, including Bireda.
Punta Gorda resident Jerome Evans helped bring the Inside/Out Project to Lawtey where he had served time previously after being arrested for possession of a firearm.
“As inmates, to be able to receive anything like (the students’ responses back) — after being under the impression that you can’t make a difference or you’re not worth anything − that makes a whole change in character in everybody,” he said. “Because the inmate can then recognize that he can interject things to the youth that he wishes could have been interjected to him.”
“TWO LOST GROUPS OF PEOPLE”
“We are talking about two lost groups of people,” said John Davidson, executive director at Crossroads, a home and charter school for boys who have had multiple failed placements in the state’s foster system.
“When you talk about these children, this becomes a much more sensitive issue,” Davidson said. “After six years of working at Crossroads, it’s really easy to forget that my kids are forgotten marginally. I can count on one hand who has received a birthday card each year. About 60% of our kids don’t have birthday parties, except for what we do as staff.”
THE 80%
Eighty percent of children who age out in foster care either become homeless or go to prison. Similarly, 80% of those in prison have experience in foster care, Cummings said.
There are 19 teens at Crossroads, all of whom have either spent a considerable amount of time or their entire lives in foster care.
“It’s the same thing with adults in the correctional system, many of them have nobody. Retirement homes too ... it’s heartbreaking,” Davidson said.
Davidson admits there could be some controversy connecting students with inmates, but there is a benefit to the program, as well.
“I see the benefits but I see the controversy as well,” Davidson said. “It’s a mixed message. It is good for kids who don’t have anybody on the planet with others who don’t either.”
“PEOPLE NEED TO BE CONNECTED”
“People need to be connected, involved and working towards something of importance,” said Travis Adkins, another Lawtey inmate with the project. “This is why depression and suicide rates go up when we become disconnected and isolated. This is also why so many retirees don’t live that long after retirement. People need to have purpose. This brings meaning to life.”
Adkins is currently working with three students from Crossroads while serving 15 years for armed robbery, armed trafficking, fleeing and eluding, and battery on a law enforcement officer.
“A message that I continue to reiterate to these students is their need to accept the help that is being offered to them along their way,” Adkins said. “This work is far more rewarding than I had even initially imagined that it would be.
“In addition, because the effect on me is such a positive one, there are ripple affects across this compound. Men see a genuine sense of enthusiasm and instantly want to be involved. You would be amazed at just how much helpful insight that they have to share. It is literally an untapped goldmine.”
Adkins said other inmates are getting involved by word of mouth.
“I envision this becoming one of the ‘Betterment Classes’ that we offer inmates,” Adkins said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.