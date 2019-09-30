PUNTA GORDA — With the majority of Punta Gorda's population aged 55 and up, it's hard to imagine the city as not being age-friendly already.
"We are living far longer than ever before," said Kathy Black, a professor of aging studies at the University of South Florida, Sarasota-Manatee campus, and an "age-friendly communities" consultant for the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) for Florida. She spoke during a Punta Gorda City Council meeting Sept. 18.
Currently, Punta Gorda is not a member of the age-friendly movement that boasts about 900 communities worldwide, 400 in the U.S., and 31 cities and counties in Florida, including Sarasota County.
AARP is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, with a membership of more than 37 million. The organization has a goal of helping to strengthen communities and highlights issues like healthcare, employment, security and retirement planning.
Carrying the "age friendly" designation carries some weight.
"We’re not going to be happy until every community across this world is age-friendly," Black said.
Isn't the city already age-friendly?
Mayor Nancy Prafke believes the city is already working on many of the aspects involved in AARP’s Livable Communities Program.
"With the popularity of Punta Gorda for retirees," Prafke said in an email to the Sun. "We’ve been able to make significant inroads on being age-friendly. As I reviewed AARP’s Livable Communities Program on its website, I feel we’re already doing much of what is suggested such as gather feedback from the community on what is needed."
Some of the suggestions to become a member of the network include creating bicycling availability, community engagement, housing and walkability − many concepts that have already been established or are in the works for the Citywide Master Plan.
"This is an ongoing process here in addition to the Citywide Master Plan process," Prafke said. "We also have an opportunity with the potential re-write of some of our Land Development Regulations (LDRs) to include age-friendly requirements."
The big three...
There are multiple factors that need to be met for a city or county to be officially considered "age-friendly," but Black said there are three big goals that have to be considered and eventually met to be a part of the movement.
"There are three infrastructure features," Black said, "housing, transportation and outdoor spaces. Every community I go to, the big three issues that the community is working on are those infrastructure issues."
Does the city really need to be a member?
Council member Jaha Cummings thinks that while the city is on the right track when it comes to "age-friendly livabilty," more can be done.
"At a bare minimum, a city should provide ADA compliance for its residents," Cummings said. "'Livability' is the actual measure of whether our city is the optimum place to age into. Without question, we are a wonderful place to retire to, but the question is, are we as good a place to age into as we can be?"
Cummings asked if there should be more housing downtown for residents walk to their favorite shops and restaurants.
"Do we have transportation options available for when we live 10 years longer than our ability to drive? Do we offer enough attainable housing in the city for those younger families who provide us with healthcare and other services that we need?
"Despite the fact that our residents could truly benefit from age-friendly community standards, I feel that we are falling short, when we could be doing better."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.