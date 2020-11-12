Commissioners can't wait to hire a water quality manager.
Thirty people applied for Charlotte County's new management position, and 26 remain to be evaluated, Assistant County Administrator Claire Jubb told commissioners Tuesday.
In an update on water quality, commissioners told Jubb they want a lot more detail on water quality than they are seeing on the water atlas produced by Coastal and Heartland National Estuary Partnership. Jubb has been using that atlas to report on water quality for Charlotte Harbor.
Commissioners are hoping a new manager will help the county identify more easily where water is being sampled, as well as when and what the results were.
As a nonprofit, CHNEP collates water quality data from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection as well as from citizen scientists who are trained in sampling technique. Established by federal law 15 years ago, CHNEP's reach is beyond Charlotte County. It keeps track of water quality in 10 counties that have rivers and streams flowing to Charlotte Harbor. The county contributes $25,000 a year, with the bulk of the support from U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Commissioners Christopher Constance and Bill Truex complained that CHNEP's water atlas is missing data for many of its sampling points.
"I find it very confusing," Truex said.
CHNEP Director Jennifer Hecker told the Sun after the meeting that her organization is spending $50,000 a year to maintain the complex software and data behind the water atlas. On top of that, they are investing more money to update and expand the site, but the improved interface will take awhile to produce.
"Right now, for instance, we are adding a water quality dashboard that will go live in a couple of months that shows the most recent data for five common pollutant parameters against established thresholds to show if present water quality is fair or poor," she said.
Constance told Jubb he wants real time data for water quality testing with information on what time of year and how deep the sample was taken.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said he wants to know if the sample is at high tide or low tide.
Jubb said the county has been requesting improvements to CHNEP's water atlas.
A water quality manager can take the lead in asking these questions and improving public access to information about the county's water bodies, commissioners agreed.
"All those questions are going to be posed to this person," Commissioner Joe Tiseo said. "I really feel like we're crossing a threshold."
Commissioners decided earlier this year, despite their mandate to limit hiring, to create a new management position that sits above all the departments affecting water quality. So the county advertised nationally, Jubb said, and received an impressive range of applicants including scientists and college professors.
Commissioner Ken Doherty said the water quality manager should be working with state and federal agencies, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which has jurisdiction over coastal waters and Lake Okeechobee.
Constance acknowledged that part of CHNEP's problem is interpreting water quality data from DEP.
"DEP is not going to be really happy with us," Constance said, "because we're going to make them do their job. We're going to be the squeaky wheel."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.