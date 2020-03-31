The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying a woman in a credit card theft.
CCSO posted on Facebook the woman was caught on surveillance camera using a stolen credit card 30 minutes after the victim reported her purse stolen from her vehicle at Serious Prime Steak.
The crime occurred between 5:58 and 6:12 p.m. on March 24 according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013, send a message on Facebook, or submit an anonymous tip through the agency’s mobile app.
