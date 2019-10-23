PORT CHARLOTTE — Eighth-grader Nirvana Dexter gazed down into the churning brownish water below.
"That's so cool," she said, just before a slightly off-putting odor drifted up from the tank to the viewing platform.
Dexter's mother Gwen brought her daughter on the sewage treatment and drinking water plant tour Wednesday at the Burnt Store facility. It was a special day for the utility tours. It was the fifth annual "Imagine a Day Without Water" sponsored by the Value of Water Campaign.
Thousands of organizations across the country use this day to raise awareness about not taking water for granted, and to call for the nation to invest in its water systems, Charlotte County Utilities announced.
The campaign is organized by a coalition of water utilities throughout the country, engineering firms and policy groups. The group estimates that the nation needs to invest $4.8 trillion in the next 20 years to maintain functioning water systems.
"This is so interesting," said Gwen Dexter of Cape Coral about the Burnt Store drinking water and sewer processing. "People just don't realize what goes into it."
Paying for all that processing is a continuing struggle for utilities. Industry groups, such as the American Water Works Association, highlight a trend that water users must confront. The trend has two parts. First, the nation is succeeding in lowering its water use with fewer leaks and water efficient appliances. At the same time, however, water bills continue to rise as utilities seek to raise the money they need while selling less water.
Charlotte County has double this problem, with a large seasonal population using no water at all for six to nine months a year. Many of those users complain to utility staff about having to pay the base rate during the months they are not in town. That base rate, however, keeps the county's vast system going.
At the Burnt Store Water Treatment Plant, there are expansion plans for the sewage treatment plant, but not the drinking water supply. As one of the county's smaller plants, it serves about 7,500 people or 2,500 hookups south of Punta Gorda and into the top of the Lee County. County officials expect the population in this area to expand dramatically, and have a $4 million sewage plant expansion planned for Burnt Store. As for drinking water, the three tanks holding 1.5 million gallons of water are considered sufficient for future growth, Chief Water Operator Jeremy Frost said.
Burnt Store's water wells send up water that is unusually clear, Frost said. He attributes this to filtering by the deep layer of rock. Although it comes out of the ground looking pretty good, the facility runs it through elaborate systems that Frost shared with tours of 8-10 people at a time.
Those systems filter the water of debris, shake out the sulfur dioxide with thousands of Wiffle-style balls, remove minerals and then put them back in after disinfecting the water of possible biologic toxins.
At the same location, the region's sewage flows in through pipes to an above ground open tank that keeps the brew swirling. That allows the bacteria found naturally in the sewage, to break it down, said John Thompson, chief plant operator. Eventually the sewage is separated into water and sludge with the sludge taken to the landfill. The water is filtered and treated with disinfectants before being shipped out in several directions. Most is sent for reuse in irrigation. Less is injected into a shallow storage aquifer which is not connected to the drinking water aquifer. The drinking water aquifer is thousands of feet farther down.
The most common question on the sewage tour is about whether the sewage plant contributes to red tide or blue green algae pollution, Thompson said. It contributes to neither, he tells them, because nitrogen from the outflow is taken up by plants during irrigation, or injected into an aquifer rather than surface water.
