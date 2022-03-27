PORT CHARLOTTE — Canals that have not been dredged in more than 60 years will remain undredged after dozens of Port Charlotte residents persuaded Charlotte County commissioners to leave things alone.
Commissioners voted unanimously last week to end plans to dredge canals in one of the older parts of Port Charlotte, north of Edgewater Drive up to U.S. 41. Several commissioners suggested the county look at separating the region into smaller areas where dredging is most needed.
“You can dredge to China in front of my home, and it’s not going to be a difference,” resident Corrine Piccoli told commissioners.
In a separate agenda item, commissioners approved spending $637,877 to dredge six waterways elsewhere in the county. Dredging projects are paid out of property owner assessments that vary according to neighborhood. In the Edgewater North Municipal Service Benefit Unit, the assessment is $20.18 yearly.
Since 2013, the residents of this community of about 976 properties have been voting against dredging for a variety of reasons, mostly having to do with the cost. Project costs most recently were estimated in a range of $1.4 million to $4.4 million depending on how deep and whether the county took out a loan. The annual cost to residents ranged from $335 to $760 annually.
Resident Tom Vick said the vast majority of residents don’t want the dredging project.
“Why? It is too expensive, no reward for the money involved,” he said.
The latest survey mailed out found 31% of those responding favored dredging and 69% opposed. Dozens showed up to the meeting. Only a handful were in favor of dredging.
“Those canals are the same as when they were 70 years ago when they were put in,” Vick said.
Public Works Director John Elias noted the canals have gained about 4,000 cubic yards of silt since the last canal bottom survey in 2013.
Only a few who spoke in favor of dredging
“We’re a boater family,” Becca Ramler said. “There’s a lot of neglect that has gone on for years for that system.”
It could affect property values as well, she said.
“If we don’t do something, they’re just going to tank in our area,” Ramler said.
Commissioners decided last year to conduct the bathymetric survey against the wishes of the Citizen Advisory Board. But even though the survey showed accumulating silt, board members said they could not go against the wishes of the majority.
“I can’t support the scope of this project today,” Commissioner Ken Doherty said. “But I think there’s dredging that needs to be done.”
Commissioner Joe Tiseo brought up the board majority’s decision to discount developer fees. If taxpayers don’t receive discounts, he said, he would not approve the plan.
But Tiseo said the region must have accumulated large amounts of silt over 60-70 years.
“Boaters who buy can look at the condition and understand what they’re getting,” he said.
“We do listen to you,” Commissioner Stephen R. Detusch told residents at the meeting. “We don’t always agree. Sometimes your information is correct and valid and sometimes it’s not, but we listen to it all.”
