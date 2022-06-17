PUNTA GORDA - It's smooth sailing back to the Florida House of Representatives for candidates representing Charlotte County.
But there could be uncharted waters for some candidates in the Charlotte County Commission election - and a sitting Sarasota County commissioner is sailing off into the sunset - for now.
The qualifying stage for Florida elections closed out at noon on Friday for federal, state and local elections.
For the House Districts 75 and 76 — representing west and east Charlotte County, respectively — there will only be one candidate, each running unopposed: Republican Michael Grant for District 75 and Republican Spencer Roach for District 76.
District 76 also includes DeSoto County and the northernmost area of Lee County.
State election records previously listed a Democrat, Mitchell Schlayer as a possible opponent against Roach; however, as of noon on June 17, Schlayer was instead listed as filing for House District 80, where he is the likely general opponent for Republican Adam Botana.
Charlotte County voters will see a contested race at the state Senate level, as incumbent Republican Ben Albritton Jr. will be joined in the race by Democrat Christopher Proia.
At the local level, a number of important races are expected to be decided in the primary.
Both Christopher Constance and Stephen Deutsch, both Republicans, are listed as running for re-election to the Charlotte County Commission for District 2 and 4 respectively.
Constance is slated to face two challengers within the Republican primary: David Edward Kalen Jr. and Jaha Cummings.
Cummings was a last-minute addition to the primary - one that Constance was not expecting. Cummings is currently on the Punta Gorda City Council and is a fifth-generation of a Florida family.
Deutsch will also face two Republican challengers in his primary: Mark "Gunny" Stevens and Tom Sullivan.
The District 2 and 4 seats on the Punta Gorda Airport Authority are also up for grabs. In both races, a GOP incumbent will facing off against a challenger from their own party in the primary: incumbent Robert Hancik against challenger Eric Bretan in District 2 and incumbent Kathleen Coppola against challenger Stanley Smith in District 4.
The Charlotte County Public Schools Board of Education has two seats up for election this year. As of Friday, Cara Reynolds will be running for re-election unopposed in District 1. The other seat, District 4, will come down to a two-way race between James A. Barber and John LeClair.
Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler, a prominent voice in GOP politics and conservative concerns, is walking away from politics - for now. He didn't give reason why he was stepping away. Ziegler was going to face a new county district realigned into much of the city of Sarasota.
Charlotte County voters will also see uncontested races for State Attorney and Public Defender in the 20th Judicial Circuit. Both State Attorney Amira Fox and Public Defender Kathy Smith are unopposed for re-election; both officeholders are registered as Republicans.
The 20th Judicial Circuit serves Charlotte, Collier, Glades, Hendry, and Lee Counties.
There are also three seats on the Punta Gorda City Council up for election this year. Of those three, two will be uncontested: Donna Peterman running for District 1 and Lynne Matthews running for District 4.
Matthews serves as the mayor of Punta Gorda; the position of mayor is chosen from among the elected City Council members.
Peterman issued a statement on her unopposed candidacy on Friday. She referred to Punta Gorda as an "amazing historic community with a wonderful quality of life."
“The biggest challenge we face is managing growth in a way that protects that experience while producing a sustainable revenue base," said Peterman in the statement.
The contested race on the City Council will be between William Dryburgh and Rachel Keesling for District 2; the incumbent, Debby Carey, did not file to run for re-election, according to information from the city of Punta Gorda's website.
Cummings, one of the candidates for the County Commission, previously served as the City Councilman for District 1. His name was listed on an initial slate of candidates for the city race, but he ultimately withdrew from the city race.
In an email to The Daily Sun on Friday, Cummings said he came to the conclusion he could best pursue the solution to local problems in the County Commission.
"In serving on the City Council for the last six years, I have come to realize what the root problems of issues affecting the quality of life our residents and the environment are, and to address these challenges it requires action from the county level," Cummings stated in the email.
Primary elections are scheduled for Aug. 23; the general election, which includes congressional mid-term elections and the governor's race, is Nov. 8.
