PUNTA GORDA — Now that October is upon us, Punta Gorda's local elections are right around the corner.
On Nov. 5, Punta Gorda residents will vote for a new District 3 representative as current City Council Member Gary Wein steps down, opting not to run for a third term.
The District 5 seat term is also ending, but since Mayor Nancy Prafke is running unopposed, it's a moot point.
For District 3, however, there are two candidates vying for the same nonpartisan spot.
Both are for smart growth in the city.
Both are for creating more affordable housing options in the city.
Both are for expanding the city's commercial base.
Both share some common views, but how do they differ?
DISTRICT 3 CANDIDATE SHAUNE FREELAND
"John Miller has been retired for quite a while," Freeland said. "I think that (over time) business experience becomes obsolete. He does not have the contacts that I have. He does not have the relationships with the elected officials that I have."
Freeland works as an associate director with real estate company Cushman & Wakefield. Her husband, Chris Freeland, owns Harbor Nissan in Port Charlotte.
"I think I bring more balance and a youthful voice with more vigor and I think I have the contacts to help the city develop. They are the ones that are going to be building. My business is real estate, so I am going to have more contacts than he does."
ON SMART GROWTH...
"We are too heavily dependent on residential property for our taxes," Freeland said. "Smart growth in my mind means ... I do like some of what the master plan has. I think they have some good ideas. I’m concerned about the land development regulations (which determine development in areas around the city)."
DISTRICT 3 CANDIDATE JOHN MILLER
"I think the major thing that separates us is my experience," Miller said. "I’ve worked my whole life ... it took a lot of years to get this old. In my health care experience, I had a lot of different situations that were very difficult to deal with in managing groups in hospitals, convincing groups to see a point of view that’s different then what they might have had."
Miller references his experience over the years with the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association.
"I’ve been very much involved in Punta Gorda through PGICA," Miller said. "I’m very proud of that. My opponent knocks that a little bit saying there is too much emphasis in PGI, but three-fifths or more of the city is PGI.
Living in the same district, both candidates are PGI residents.
"I’ve been close to the City Council now for three years and know how it works."
ON SMART GROWTH...
"I am definitely wanting smart growth," Miller said. "I want us to keep our small town atmosphere and for boating and walkability. I want to see us grow in a very controlled way as we go forward and I think we have a good model to work with ... with the Citywide Master Plan even with its issues and we can take the good parts out of it and go from there."
MAKE YOUR CHOICE
The election is Nov. 5. For more information on the candidates, visit electfreeland.com or johnmmiller.org.
