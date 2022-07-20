PUNTA GORDA — The future was the focus for Charlotte County candidates Wednesday during a forum hosted by the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
Candidates for the County Commission, School Board, Airport Authority and Punta Gorda Council attended the event at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda.
This year’s primary election is Aug. 23 with the general election on Nov. 8. Commission, School Board and Airport Authority races will be decided in the primary.
Each candidate was given 3 minutes to speak. Questions were not taken during the open forum.
County Commission District 4 candidate Mark Stevens told the crowd he wants to create better communication with the community.
"I’ve seen a lot of things happen where projects have gone on without the constituents actually knowing what’s going on," Stevens said. "I plan to go to constituents for projects that affect them to make sure they know about (developments)."
Stevens is up against incumbent Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch and candidate Tom Sullivan.
"One of the things this board does is that we plan down the road," Deutsch said. "We know we are going to have potable water for at least another 50 to 60 years in building the new reservoir (for example). It is my desire to finish a few things that we started."
Sullivan said he believes the county should focus more on mixed-use developments.
"I do not believe in having commercial areas in residential," Sullivan said. "I do believe in multi-use units (residential planned with commercial) will create a wonderful environment for everybody."
City Council District 1 member-elect Donna Peterman, who has no opposition, wants to fast-track development of the vacant downtown City Marketplace property.
"We need to develop the market square property," said Peterman. "That means appropriate building heights and we need to make sure the land development regulations are finally brought forward."
City Council District 2 candidate Rachel Keesling is running against candidate Bill Dryburgh, who did not attend. Keesling wants more focus on downtown parking options.
"One of my passion projects would be completing the parking garage here at the event center because we all know we’ve come to events here and can’t find parking here, nonetheless in downtown," she said.
Airport Authority District 2 candidate Eric Bretan wants more airlines at Punta Gorda Airport.
"Allegiant Air might not be around in the future," he said. "I will very strongly and forcefully work the airline routes to make sure we get a second airline in there."
Bretan is running against incumbent Airport Commissioner Rob Hancik, who said his experience will guide the airport's future.
"We’re redoing runways, the new general aviation building," Hancik said. "The next four years (are) very critical of planning, and where we are going with the airport, it’s going to take some experience."
County Commission District 2 candidate David Kalin Jr., wants to grow the county's business community.
"We have areas in the county that already have infrastructure," he said. "We can work with developers to bring in businesses to keep our people employed."
Kalin is running against outgoing City Council member Jaha Cummings and incumbent County Commissioner Christopher Constance.
Constance said his experience will help move the county forward.
"All these roads, all these projects, all these great things that you are seeing were initiated because we hit those problems head on," Constance said. "I would appreciate four more years; there is so much work to do."
Cummings wants to create ways to benefit the community and its youth.
"I view this (county) role as a role to elevate our people. In any and every power and relationship I have, it is to facilitate this for our people," he said, adding another big goal is to create more jobs in the county.
School Board District 4 candidate James Barber said he got into the school race because of COVID-19.
"I watched what happened to teachers and students with students forced to wear masks in school against their parents’ will ... parents segregated at the School Board meetings," he said. "I just looked at it and said this isn’t right."
His opponent, John LeClair, a retired school principal, believes his experience will benefit students.
"You will get someone that is passionate for education," LeClair said. "You will get someone that’s walked the hallways, knows what students, parents, teachers and community deal with each day."
