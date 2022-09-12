PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte Behavioral Health Care will host a candlelight vigil celebrating recovery from substance abuse.
The public is invited to attend the event at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 in Laishley Park.
The vigil is held in conjunction with National Recovery Month, which highlights people who have reclaimed their lives and are living happy and healthy lives in long-term recovery.
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell will address the gathering following the Serenity Prayer and bubble release, and then speakers will tell their recovery stories.
The first 100 attendees at the vigil will receive free T-shirts, and there will be a basket raffle, said Kelly Pomerville, spokesperson for CBHC.
Also, free Narcan, mental health screenings, refreshments and snacks will be available for all.
Since the event runs for over an hour, it’s suggested that attendees bring lawn chairs.
The vigil will close with a lighting of candles, a moment of silence and bagpipers playing “Amazing Grace.”
Pomerville said, for the first time in Charlotte County since 2020, July had no fatal opiate/opioid overdoses.
“And the nonfatal (overdoses) continues to decline as well,” she said.
Data shows that, in 2020 there was one fatality and 11 nonfatal overdoses; in 2021 there was one fatal overdose and 14 nonfatals; and the change from 2020 to 2021 was unchanged for fatalities, but there was a 21% increase for nonfatal overdoses, totaling a 20% uptick.
In July 2022 things began to change. There were six nonfatal overdoses. The number of fatal overdoses in July this year was unchanged from 2020, and nonfatal overdoses were down 57% from the previous July, for a total of a 60% decrease.
Pomerville said CBHC offers a variety of inpatient and outpatient programs and counseling to help one with recovery.
Derick Duston, a licensed mental health counselor, said substance abuse services include:
• Outpatient Substance Use Disorder Services for family members and workers needing a flexible schedule for treatment without disrupting their lives.
• The Drug Court, an intensive substance use disorder program for people with nonviolent criminal drug charges. This program lasts about a year and involves supervision by DOC Probation and intensive treatment. It includes therapy at least four times a week.
For more information, call CBHC at 941-639-8300.
