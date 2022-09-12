Candlelight vigil

A candlelight vigil is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 16 in Laishley Park.

PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte Behavioral Health Care will host a candlelight vigil celebrating recovery from substance abuse.

The public is invited to attend the event at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 in Laishley Park.


