A Cape Coral firefighter was found dead in his Port Charlotte home Saturday, and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
The Cape Coral Fire Department announced the death Monday on its Facebook page, and the post had received nearly 500 comments voicing sympathy for the department, friends, and family of Christopher Asseff, 30.
“Firefighter Asseff was hired in July 2018,” the department posted. “He was well-liked, had earned the respect of his crew, and was known as a hard worker with a positive attitude. He was excited to be a brother in the Cape Coral Fire Department and had a promising career in front of him. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his family, friends, and fellow brothers and sisters.”
The fire department asked the sheriff’s office to do a well-being check on Asseff after he missed his shift on Friday. According to an initial incident report, the doors and windows were all secure, but there was no answer when a deputy knocked on the door.
Personnel at the fire department said they had no indication of any medical issues or reason to believe Asseff would cause harm to himself, according to the report. They requested a note to be left on scene for him. About 30 minutes later, the battalion chief asked the deputy to force entry into the home.
Asseff was found in his bedroom, sitting on the floor at the end of his bed, according to the incident report. Major Crimes, the Crime Scene Unit, and another undisclosed unit responded to the scene for the death investigation, and the Medical Examiner removed the body from the home, according to the report.
CCSO spokesperson Katie Heck said the toxicology results may take several weeks. She said there was no indication of a crime, but until the toxicology results come back, the agency is not releasing any additional information.
Asseff lived alone on the 4300 block of Sibley Bay Street in Port Charlotte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.