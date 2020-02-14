A Cape Coral man was arrested at Flatwoods Environmental Park in southern Charlotte County after committing a lewd act in front of an undercover deputy, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The CCSO Narcotics Unit conducted an undercover operation at the park around 1 p.m. Thursday in an attempt to combat sexual and lewd/lascivious activity, according to an arrest affidavit.

The deputy made contact with Thomas David Ayer, 69, making small talk as they walked down a trail. Ayer told the deputy he was at the park for a walk and “if anything else happens, happens,” according to the arrest affidavit.

When the deputy asked what he was looking for, Ayer said he enjoyed “playing around” and then described more specific sexual activity.

Ayer allegedly began massaging his genitals in a sexual way toward the deputy. At 1:24 p.m., the takedown signal was given to the arrest team, and Ayer was placed under arrest for “unnatural and lascivious acts.”

Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments