Jose Gabriel Alfonso

Jose Gabriel Alfonso

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CCSO

PORT CHARLOTTE — A Cape Coral man has been charged in connection to diesel fuel thefts at a local gas station last year, according to authorities.

Jose Gabriel Alfonso, 56, has been charged by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office with one count each of defrauding another of property by an electronic device, grand theft, and unlawful conveyance of fuel.


frank.difiore@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments