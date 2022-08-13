PORT CHARLOTTE — A Cape Coral man has been charged in connection to diesel fuel thefts at a local gas station last year, according to authorities.
Jose Gabriel Alfonso, 56, has been charged by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office with one count each of defrauding another of property by an electronic device, grand theft, and unlawful conveyance of fuel.
He is being held at Charlotte County Jail on $40,000 total bond.
A diesel fuel inventory shortage was reported in July 2021 at the Raceway Gas Station on Duncan Road. Employees contacted deputies, who began their investigation by reviewing surveillance footage on the property.
Employees determined the fuel had been taken during several days in late June and July 1 of that year. They further established that the devices to track fuel pumping and alert Raceway Corporate offices of interference had been tampered.
In the video surveillance itself, several men are seen spending 40 minutes pumping diesel fuel into their trucks.
Alfonso is identified as one of the men allegedly engaged in the long fuel pumping sessions. He is also claimed by deputies to have positioned his vehicle to act as a “lookout” when other suspects began pumping diesel.
At the time, deputies estimated that a total of 3,666 net gallons of diesel fuel — representing roughly $11,700 — were stolen from the gas station over a four-day period.
Alfonso was arrested in Lee County in April before being transferred to Charlotte County Jail on a warrant connected to the Raceway thefts.
Another suspect in the case — Yoan Manuel Sardinas Mederos — was arrested last October in Hendry County and transferred to Charlotte County Jail. He was later released on $12,000 total bond.
Alfonso is schedule to return to Charlotte County Justice Center for arraignment on Sept. 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.