A Cape Coral teen is in critical condition after crashing his ATV into a utility pole in Charlotte County near North Fort Myers.

Leviticus Haney, 16, was driving a Polaris Sportsman ATV south on Huffmaster Road just north of Whispering Pine Road around 1 a.m. early Sunday morning when he failed to make a turn.

He then ran off the roadway and onto the shoulder, colliding with the utility pole.

He was in critical condition Sunday at Lee Memorial Hospital.

Alcohol was not involved in the crash, according to FHP.

